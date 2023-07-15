Who Won MC Championships (MCC) 32: Results, final standings, scores

The 32nd installment of the monthly MC Championship (MCC) Minecraft event arrived on June 15 to deliver competitors and viewers another action-packed tournament. In each installment of the tournament, only one team is able to claim victory overall after all of the minigames have been played.

The MCC 32 event was the first one following the conclusion of the MCC Pride 2023 event. Each year, Noxcrew and Smajor put on a special non-canon version of the event to raise money for charity. Each MCC Pride event is non-canon which means it focused on the special cause or theme instead of the competition itself.

MCC 32 is a return back to a normal run of the event which means all player’s overall scores and placements count toward their totals in the competition overall. There are no special game remixes or changes for this run of the event, so competitors and viewers alike were able to enjoy a regular version of the tournament that unfolded as expected.

MCC 32 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Red Rabbits

Antfrost

Ranboo

Aimsey

GoodTimesWithScar

The finale of the MCC 32 event concluded with a Dodgebolt duel between the Red Rabbits and the Aqua Axolotls while the rest of the teams watched from the sidelines. In this duel, all eight players were equipped with a bow but only two arrows for them to share.

Heading into the finale, the Red Rabbits had a total of 19,191 coins which had them in first place overall while the Aqua Axolotls were just behind them in second with 18,917 after dominating in first place for all of the event until the last game before Dodgebolt. Coin totals are discarded in the Dodgebolt duel and the winner is entirely decided by whichever of the two teams manages to eliminate the entire opposing team three times.

Related: MC Championship (MCC) 32: Live scores and game standings

After a close battle between the two teams, the Red Rabbits ultimately won with a score of 3-2.

About the author