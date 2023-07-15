MC Championship (MCC) 32: Live scores and game standings

Another month has passed which means it’s time for competitors and viewers to reunite in the Decision Dome for the MC Championship (MCC) 32 Minecraft event. MCC 32 is a regular canon version of the event which means it will run as expected and that all scores and game standings count toward each of the player’s overall game statistics.

The MCC 32 event is the first one since MCC Pride 2023 ran. This special version of the event was decked out in honor of Pride Month and ended up raising over $35,000 for the Trevor Project. The team is still selling MCC Pride coins so they don’t have the exact total raised for charity just yet, but they said during the MCC 32 update video they will share a finalized number later on.

As usual, competitors have a pool of nine minigames to choose from and only eight will be played. For MCC 32, this pool includes Rocket Spleef Rush, TGTTOSAWAF, Grid Runners, Battle Box, Parkour Warrior, Sands of Times, Sky Battle, Hole in the Wall, and Ace Race.

This version of the event is set to run entirely as normal, although it does feature a special map. It has been almost three years since the release of the first Ace Race map, which is “Clouds,” so Noxcrew has now made “Clouds 2” in honor of this anniversary. Players and viewers got to see this map since Ace Race was chosen to be played in the MCC 32 event.

If you’re hoping to keep up with the MCC 32 event as it unfolds, you may want to keep track of how each team scores. Here is a complete breakdown of all the minigames played in the MCC 32 event, the order they are chosen to be played in, the scores for each one, and the final standings updated as the tournament plays out.

All MCC 32 Scores

The MCC 32 event will have eight minigames in total plus the finale Dodgebolt duel where the top two teams compete to claim victory in the event.

Rocket Spleef Rush Scores

MCC 32 kicked off with Rocket Spleef Rush, a minigame where all players take to the skies with an Elytra and parkour around continuously dissolving maps. Players earn points for eliminating players and outlasting other competitors.

Rocket Spleef Rush takes place over three distinctive rounds, so players have three chances to score big. Each round unfolds on a different map.

The scores for Rocket Spleef Rush in MCC 32. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Rocket Spleef Rush Winner: Aqua Axolotls

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

Grid Runners Scores

The second game in MCC 32 was Grid Runners. This game is all about teamwork and puzzles as each time must work with their allies to complete an obstacle course as quickly as possible.

While navigating through Grid Runners, teams may have to work together to create Minecraft items, complete complex parkour together, find and vanquish hostile mobs, or otherwise complete tasks that require teamwork and strategy. Teams earn points based at the end of the game based on how fast they are able to complete each room.

The scores for Grid Runners in MCC 32. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Grid Runners Winner: Yellow Yaks

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

Battle Box Scores

MCC 32’s third game was Battle Box, an intense PvP-centric game where all teams face off against each of the other competing teams in a head-to-head battle. At the start of each Battle Box round, each player gets to choose from one of four kits that will aid them in battle.

Once a round starts, players must work to vanquish the opposing team while also trying to be the first one to claim the middle. Players earn coins when they eliminate other players and if they manage to fill in the middle with their team’s color wool, which grants victory immediately.

The scores for Battle Box in MCC 32. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Battle Box Winner: Blue Bats

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

Sands of Times Scores

The most dangerous and unpredictable game in all of MCC is Sands of Time, a game where all players tackle a complex dungeon with their teammates. In this game, players must gather as much sand as they can from around a massive map and keep the sand timer at the center of the map full of sand otherwise they’ll earn no points.

Players can tackle various puzzles and take on complex parkour to collect coins. There are also keys scattered around that lead to vaults packed with rewards, but players must tackle everything Sands of Time has to offer carefully since any player who dies loses everything they’ve earned.

The scores for Sands of Time in MCC 32. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sands of Time Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

Ace Race Scores

The fifth game in MCC is always selected based on an audience vote that is shared on Twitter. Whichever minigame receives the least votes in this poll is then chosen to be played fifth.

In MCC 32, Ace Race received the fewest votes which means the new “Clouds 2” map based on the original “Clouds” map was played. Ace Race is one long race where players work their way around a massive map either three or four times.

For MCC 32, players had to run three laps around the map to finish the game. As players navigate around any Ace Race map, they’ll be met with complex parkour and given various tools to use like an Elytra or a Trident. Coins are earned based on how quickly players manage to complete the race and where they rank.

The scores for Ace Race in MCC 32. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ace Race Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

