All MC Championship (MCC) 32 teams

It's time for another canon run of the Minecraft event.

The MC Championship (MCC) logo and number for the 32nd tournament.
Image via Noxcrew

Following up on June’s annual Pride-themed MC Championship (MCC) event, the Minecraft tournament is set to air a canon version of the event in July. This will be MCC 32, which is the 32nd normal run of the tournament featuring 10 teams who will compete in a series of Minecraft minigames to see who can claim victory in the event.

MCC Pride 2023 was a non-canon version of the event, which means it was focused on the special theme and raising money for charity rather than the competitive nature of the event itself. Because of this, all players’ scores and wins in MCC Pride 2023 didn’t count toward their official statistics in the overall event.

The Decision Dome in MCC.
40 players will meet in the Decision Dome to battle it out through a series of Minecraft minigames. Image via Noxcrew

July will mark a return to the usual canon version of the event, so all competitors will once again be focused on claiming victory with their team. This run of the Minecraft tournament will air on July 15 and will run as expected outside of possible game remixes which have been occurring on a more frequent basis throughout the third season of the event.

MCC 32 teams

Every MCC event has 10 teams composed of four players each which makes for a total of 40 competitors across the entirety of each event. After each team is announced, all lineups will stay the same unless a situation arises that results in a player substitution needing to be made.

Here are the teams competing in the MCC 32 event, which will be updated as they are announced and as any changes are made.

Red Rabbits

  • Antfrost
  • Ranboo
  • Aimsey
  • GoodTimesWithScar

Orange Ocelots

  • Krtzyy
  • OwengeJuiceTV
  • Mythicalsausage
  • Smallishbeans

Yellow Yaks

  • AntVenom
  • Solidarity
  • FireBreathMan
  • GeminiTay

Lime Llamas

  • Bekyamon
  • Fruitberries
  • ImpulseSV
  • SB737

Green Geckos

  • DarkEyebrows
  • Elaina_Exe
  • Seapeekay
  • Sapnap

