All MC Championship (MCC) season 4 Kick-Off teams

After a long wait, the MC Championship (MCC) event is back for its fourth season. The first tournament is called Kick-Off and has 10 teams ready to battle it out over the course of eight epic minigames.

The Minecraft tournament has been going strong for four seasons with a regular break in between events. It’s been four months since the event last ran, but luckily for fans, it’s finally time to jump back in. Here are all of the teams for the first MCC event in season four, which is called Kick-Off.

MCC Season Four Kick-Off teams

Here are all of the teams participating in the Kick-Off MCC event for season four. These teams will be updated if any changes are made as players sometimes have to be substituted and swapped out ahead of the event or even last minute if any issues arise.

Feinberg

TheOrionSound

KaraCorvus

ChilledChaos

Shadoune666

OwengeJuiceTV

Solidarity

DarkEyebrows

Fruitberries

KryticZeuZ

vGumiho

FalseSymmetry

Seapeekay

HBomb94

iskall85

Cubfan

FireBreathMan

Smallishbeans

Xisuma

GoodTimesWithScar

The other five teams competing in the Kick-Off event will be shared on April 26, so we’ll add them here as soon as they’re announced.

In season four and all events onward, the MCC events will no longer numbered. Instead, they now have official names, with the first one of the season being Kick-Off. The rest of the tournament seems to be mostly the same, though, which means we can expect to see one team out of the 10 join the lineup of all MCC winners and a total of eight minigames plus the Dogebolt finale get played.

The MCC Kick-Off season four event will run for about three to four hours on May 1. Based on usual patterns, the event will likely start around 2pm CT, as was the case with the most recent event, MCC 35, and most other runs of the Minecraft tournament.

