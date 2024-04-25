When does MC Championship (MCC) Season 4 begin? Start times, team info, and more

The MC Championship (MCC) event is back for its fourth season after taking a lengthy four-month break. It’s been a while since we’ve all gathered in the Decision Dome, which means you might have questions about how Season Four will work.

Recommended Videos

Before you can start enjoying Season Four, there’s a lot you need to know about the Minecraft tournament. Here’s all the information you need to know about Season 4 of the MCC event including when it is, what time it starts, team information, and more.

When does MCC Season Four start?

Who will win the coins this season? Image via Noxcrew

The fourth season of the MCC event starts on May 1 with the Kick-Off event. After the event returns, we can expect to see at least one tournament run each month as has been the case with every past season.

Some months may also have more than one MCC event occur. This usually happens in the case of special non-canon MCCs that have unique themes like MCC Pride or MCC Rising. Since these events are non-canon and don’t count toward players’ overall wins, there’s also usually a canon run of the event that does count.

What time does MCC Season Four start?

Each event in Season Four of MCC will likely start at 2pm CT. This is the same time past MCC events have started including MCC 35, MCC 33, MCC 31, and the majority of all other events over the years.

MCC Season Four teams

For each event in Season Four, the 10 competing teams will be announced around a week or two ahead of the actual tournament. Unlike past seasons, each event has a name rather than a number with the first one in the season being Kick-Off. Since MCC Season Four hasn’t begun yet, only the MCC Kick-Off teams have been shared as this is the first event.

You can expect to see about one tournament each month which means new competing teams to go with each one. Most of the competitors will participate in each event and join the list of all MCC winners, but the other players they compete with and the team they’re on will change in each event. There will also likely be many new players throughout, especially in themed non-canon events.

It’s going to be another action-packed season. Image via Noxcrew

How long is MCC Season Four?

The length of MCC Season Four hasn’t been shared, but based on the span of all past seasons, we can expect this one to run until December, which means it will likely have an overall runtime of eight months. All past MCC seasons have ended in December at which point Noxcrew and Smajor take a break and prepare to launch the next season of the Minecraft tournament the following year.

How to watch MCC Season Four

You can watch the MCC event either through Noxcrew’s administrative perspective on Twitch with an overarching look at all teams in the event or through the lens of your favorite competitor on their preferred platform listed on MCC Live. Both options are great ways to enjoy the event.

If you want to keep up with all of the teams at once, I recommend watching from Noxcrew’s perspective. But if you’re planning on rooting for a specific team and want to get a first-person perspective of all the minigames, watching from a competitor is the way to go.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more