All MC Championship (MCC) 31 teams

May’s installment of the MC Championship (MCC) event is just around the corner and ready to deliver fans their monthly dose of the iconic Minecraft tournament. Noxcrew and Smajor have amped up the excitement surrounding the event by unveiling the teams competing in the MCC 31 event a little over a week before it’s scheduled to take place.

If it feels like the last MCC event just took place, it’s probably because April was packed with MCC content as two installments of the event took place. The first was MCC Scuffed, which was a non-canon version of the event with a focus on chaos and disorder. The second was a return to the usual MCC format for MCC 30.

The MCC 31 is still a regular canon event, but it might follow a similar format to MCC 30 and thus feature a special game remix. When season three of the Minecraft tournament was unveiled, Noxcrew and Smajor highlighted that the third season would remain focused on what fans love, the tournament itself, while also incorporating more remixes to keep it feeling fresh even when the event is running as usual.

MCC 31’s game pool has not been teased just yet and will likely be unveiled next week right before the tournament airs on May 20. For the pool of games players get to choose from in MCC 31, fans can likely expect to see at least one game that wasn’t available in MCC 30 be put back in the lineup for MCC 31.

MCC 31 teams

Here are the teams set to compete in the MCC 31 event. Once all 10 teams are unveiled, they will stay the same unless any issues arise that prevent players from competing in the event. When issues do arise, they tend to occur on the day of the event itself, which means fans may see some last-minute substitutions arise right before the tournament.

In the event that any changes or substitutions are made by Noxcrew and Smajor to the MCC 31 teams, those changes will be reflected here.

Red Rabbits

jojosolos

Shadoune666

Crisgreen

Conterstine

Orange Ocelots

Mythicalsausage

FireBreathMan

KaraCorvus

Seapeekay

Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez

Fruitberries

GoodTimesWithScar

Smajor

Lime Llamas

Hannahxxrose

Sapnap

Jack Manifold

Michaelmcchill

Green Geckos

Purpled

Snifferish

RedVelvetCake

Wallibear

