Who Won MC Championships (MCC) 30: Results, Final Standings, Scores

Noxcrew and Smajor’s Minecraft MC Championship (MCC) tournament returned for another installment with MCC 30. The 30th canonical run of the event was a completely normal version of the event and thus counted toward players’ overall scores and wins.

There is usually just one MCC event per month, but April saw the occurrence of two as MCC Scuffed took place on April 1 as a special April Fools’ Day run of the event. MCC Scuffed was non-canon and based entirely around a theme of chaos and disorder that saw two teams claim victory in the event for the first time ever.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: MC Championship (MCC) 30: Live scores and game standings

Since the other MCC event of April was non-canon and more chaotic than any other event thus far, Noxcrew and Smajor likely decided to run MCC 30 so that one normal event for the month would still take place. MCC 30 was a usual event with a pool of nine games to choose from, with eight of the nine being played.

For MCC 30, the pool of games included Ace Race, Battle Box, Grid Runners, Hole in the Wall (Remix), Parkour Warrior, Sands of Time, Sky Battle, Meltdown, and Parkour Tag. Of the available games, all were played except for Parkour Tag.

POV you are reading the MCC 30 games announcement: 👀🧐🤔🥳 pic.twitter.com/xNqdJUUODP — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) April 26, 2023

After eight mini-games were selected in the Decision Dome and played, the Minecraft event ended as it usually does with a Dodgebolt duel. The Dodgebolt duel is an epic finale that places the top two scoring teams in an arena over lava to duel it out for the crown. The eight other teams surround the arena and watch as the battle continues until one side claims victory.

MCC 30 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Purple Pandas

Solidarity

FireBreathMan

InTheLittleWood

Smajor

Out of the 10 competing teams, the final showdown of MCC 30 came down to a battle between the Yellow Yaks and Purple Pandas. The Yellow Yaks scored 21,144 coins across the event while the Purple Pandas scored 19,746, making them the top two teams that were moved into a final Dodgebolt duel.

Coins don’t determine the final winner in MCC, as the winner is instead decided by the Dodgebolt duel, where the two teams face off with just bows and arrows. Whichever team successfully eliminates the other three times is then crowned the victor of the event.

In MCC 30, the Dodgebolt duel ended with a score of 3-2, with the Purple Pandas claiming victory in the tournament.

We gathered this information by watching MCC 30 on Twitch and viewing the MCC Live website.