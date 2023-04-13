All MC Championship (MCC) 30 teams

The Decision Dome is set to open again for the second time in April as Noxcrew and Smajor’s MC Championship (MCC) tournament returns for another installment. There is usually only one MCC event per month, but the team has decided to run another April event with a new lineup of teams set to play in the event.

After the most chaotic and confusing event that the Minecraft tournament has ever seen, everything appears to be returning to normal for the canonical MCC 30 event. The last MCC event was MCC Scuffed, which was non-canon and featured a dedicated theme of mayhem and disorder.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: Noxcrew discusses the past, present, and future of the MC Championship (MCC)

MCC Scuffed also saw the first win by two teams as the two highest-scoring teams across the event and the two lowest-scoring teams joined forces and entered the Dodgebolt duel together. The team that dominated across all of the games, which was the Blue Bats, and the team that scored lowest throughout the event, which was the Lime Llamas, ended up beating out the Green Geckos and the Yellow Yaks together, which allowed them to claim victory.

After the Scuffed event, MCC is back on track with a return to the normal format for the April 29 installment. This means that MCC 30 will be a regular canon event that will count toward players’ overall statistics and that it will be focused on the tournament itself rather than a special theme. There usually aren’t two MCC tournaments within the same month as the event generally sticks to a once-a-month format, but the team has chosen to run another likely due to how chaotic and scuffed the April Fools’ Day event was.

MCC 30 teams

After all 10 teams are announced, they usually stay the same unless one of the creators who planned to participate has unforeseen circumstances arise that prevent them from playing in the event. If any players cannot participate in the event, another creator will be substituted in their place.

Here are the teams competing in the MCC 30 event. If any changes are made leading up to or during the event, the teams will be updated.

Red Rabbits

Hannahxxrose

Sapnap

Captain Puffy

CaptainSparklez

Orange Ocelots

SB737

Blushi

Snifferish

HBomb94

Yellow Yaks

VGumiho

RedVelvetCake

Antfrost

Purpled

Lime Llamas

Cubfan

Philza

Punz

Awesamdude

Green Geckos