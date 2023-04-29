MC Championship (MCC) 30: Live scores and game standings

Following a chaotic April Fools’ Day event, the MC Championships (MCC) are back to normal with MCC 30. Everything about MCC 30 is set to be canon, and the Minecraft tournament runs as normal with the exception of a few minor additions.

For MCC 30, Noxcrew and Smajor are working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant a wish. The wish is to enjoy MCC in person, but since MCC is an online event, this means that the participant will be freely wandering around throughout the event and getting an up-close look as the tournament unfolds. There is also a special plushie placed near the Decision Dome that is their favorite, so players will see both throughout MCC 30.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: Every MC Championship (MCC) winner, ever | All Winners

For the pool of games in MCC 30, players had nine to choose from. This pool included Ace Race, Battle Box, Grid Runners, Hole in the Wall (Remix), Parkour Warrior, Sands of Time, Sky Battle, Meltdown, and Parkour Tag.

All of the mini-games were the same as they usually are, except for Hole in the Wall and Ace Race. MCC 30 featured a remix for Hole in the Wall that brought back the food-eating mechanic featured in MCC Scuffed. Ace Race, which is a parkour and speed-centric racing game, received a massive change that makes it more skill-based than memory-based going forward. This change made it so that players’ paths on each Ace Race map change around each time.

POV you are reading the MCC 30 games announcement: 👀🧐🤔🥳 pic.twitter.com/xNqdJUUODP — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) April 26, 2023

MCC’s last event was MCC Scuffed and was non-canonical since it was focused on a special theme rather than on balanced teams and the competition itself. But MCC 30 returns to the canon and marks the 30th canonical installment of the Minecraft event.

All MCC 30 Scores

There are eight games played in every MCC chosen out of the available pool of games. All eight games are played by the 10 participating teams before the top two are moved into a final Dodgebolt duel.

Grid Runners Scores

The first game in MCC 30 was Grid Runners, which is all about teamwork and strategy. Each unique team is placed in an obstacle course that is identical to every other team, and they must work together to navigate through the rooms as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Throughout the obstacle course, players will face a series of unique rooms containing various challenges. The challenges they face include solving puzzles, vanquishing mobs, crafting items, shooting targets, or other tasks designed to test various Minecraft skills.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via MCC Live

Grid Runners Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Purple Pandas

Parkour Warrior Scores

Parkour Warrior made its grand return to the MCC tournament in MCC 26 after being retired following MCC 11. Since then, it has only been available in the pool a few times and thus still feels like a fairly fresh addition to the event.

As the name hints, Parkour Warrior is all about testing parkour skills. Players will navigate through one long massive course and must choose between paths of varying difficulty. The more difficult a path is, the more coins players will score at the end.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via MCC Live

Parkour Warrior Winner: Cyan Coyotes

First Place Overall: Yellow Yaks

Sands of Time Scores

MCC’s most unpredictable and dangerous game took place third. Sands of Time is a high-risk, high-reward game where players are placed in a complex and puzzling dungeon. Throughout this dungeon, there are many unique puzzles, hostile mobs, risky parkour courses, and lots of sand for players to collect.

All teams are placed in their own dungeon separate from the nine other competing teams but all of their maps are the same. Each team must successfully keep the sand timer in the middle full of sand, complete puzzles, traverse parkour courses, eliminate mobs, and unlock vaults to score big in this game. If the sand timer runs out of sand while the players are still inside they will immediately lose it all and score no points in the game.

Sands of Time Winner: Green Geckos

First Place Overall: Yellow Yaks