All MC Championship (MCC) 35 teams

This year is quickly coming to an end, which also means the final MC Championship (MCC) tournament of 2023, MCC 35, will soon be arriving. Thus, it’s almost time to gather in the Decision Dome once more with the 10 teams participating in the event.

The last MCC of 2023 does have a special theme to complement the holiday season, but it’s also still a canonical version of the event, which means you can expect to see all 10 MCC 35 teams fiercely competing to claim their crowns.

MCC 35 teams

MCC 35 will air on Dec. 9 to close out the year with one last epic Minecraft event. There’s a special holiday-themed version of this event each year, but it only includes festive names and fun map designs, so it remains a normal version of the event despite having some fun festive decorations.

Because MCC 35 is canon, all winners in this run of the event will have their wins officially counted. Non-canon wins in events like MCC Party or MCC Pride 2023 don’t count for overall scores since they are more focused on the official theme than they are on balanced teams and the general competition.

Here are all 10 of the competing teams included in the MCC 35 event. In the event of any changes or substitutions, this list will be updated.

Michaelmcchill

RedVelvetCake

Sapnap

CaptainSparklez

GoodTimesWithScar

Bekyamon

FireBreathMan

OwengeJuiceTV

Eret

FalseSymmetry

Purpled

Ryguyrocky

vGumiho

HBomb94

Krinios

InTheLittleWood

Awesamdude

Gixxy Gazza

Punz

Smallishbeans

Solidarity

Cubfan

jojosolos

Smajor

AntVenom

Seapeekay

Shadoune666

TheOrionSound

Vixella

KryticZeuZ

DrGluon

James Turner

TapL

PeteZahHutt

Sneegsnag

KaraCorvus

Wallibear

Shubble

Hannahxxrose

Krtzyy

The last MCC event of 2023 will begin at 2pm CT on Dec. 9. After it begins, you can expect the tournament to run for around two to three hours as eight festive mini-games plus the finale Dodgebolt duel are played.

You can enjoy MCC 35 by watching through the lens of one of the 35 competitors if you want an in-team perspective or you can instead watch the chaos unfold from afar through Noxcrew’s own administrator point of view. Regardless of how you watch, the last MCC event of 2023 is sure to be an action-packed one and may even feature some unexpected surprises to close out the year.