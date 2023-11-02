All MC Championship (MCC) Party teams

It's quite a special event.

The MC Championship (MCC) event has been delivering monthly installments of the beloved Minecraft tournament for four years now, so the tournament organizers are bringing 10 teams together for MCC Party to celebrate the occasion.

This festive event is sure to feature many special twists and surprises to celebrate MCC’s anniversary, so you’ll want to prepare for it by learning about the 10 teams competing in the MCC Party tournament.

MCC Party teams

MCC Party is a special non-canon version of the event taking place on Nov. 11, 2023, with 10 teams scheduled to participate. This is the 10th non-canon event and the 44th installment of MCC overall.

The Minecraft tournament first began on Nov. 27, 2019, with the first official MCC event. Since then, there have been many canon and non-canon events unfolding across the course of three official MCC seasons.

Across all three seasons, many MCC winners have been crowned both in canon and non-canon events, but non-canon events work a bit differently. Since MCC Party is a non-canon installment of the tournament, the scores don’t count toward the competitor’s overall statistics and official wins since it will be less balanced and more about the fun theme rather than the competition itself.

Here are all of the teams competing in the Minecraft tournament’s special anniversary MCC Party event, which will be updated as they are announced.

Red Rabbits

  • CaptainSparklez
  • KaraCorvus
  • Krinios
  • Krtzyy

Orange Ocelots

  • OwengeJuiceTV
  • Bekyamon
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Sneegsnag

Yellow Yaks

  • Antfrost
  • DarkEyebrows
  • Guqqie
  • Seapeekay

Lime Llamas

  • Cubfan
  • FalseSymmetry
  • impulseSV
  • jojosolos

Green Geckos

  • Grian
  • Smallishbeans
  • Solidarity
  • TheOrionSound

You can tune into the MCC Party event on Nov. 11 at 3pm CT. It will be broadcast across all of the competitor’s channels on their platform of choice displayed at MCC Live or you can instead visit Noxcrew’s Twitch channel for an overarching administrator’s perspective on the event.

