MC Championship (MCC) 24: Live scores and game standings

The 24th installment of the MC Championships (MCC) will take place over about two hours on Aug. 20, 2022. This Minecraft tournament will feature 10 unique team compositions of four creators each, crafted as usual by Smajor, as they compete in eight mini-games created by Noxcrew.

Whichever two teams score the most coins across the combined mini-games will move on to the finale Dodgebolt duel. This duel takes place with bows and arrows in a small arena, with the other eight teams looking on as the top two try to secure victory by eliminating the opposing team three times.

MCC 24 is a canonical installment of the Minecraft tournament, which means it will run regularly, and all scores will count towards players’ overall wins and achievements. Sometimes MCC has special non-canonical events, such as MCC Pride or MCC All-Stars, where the scores and victories are pushed to the side in favor of instances like an important cause or fun but the unbalanced variation of the tournament.

The only feature outside of the normal rules for MCC 24 is a special remix of Big Sales at Build Mart. The remix is called “Sands of Mart” because it is a special combination of Sands of Time and Big Sales at Build Mart.

Although this remix is in the pool of games, it will only be played if it is chosen by the 10 teams competing in MCC 24. Big Sales at Build Mart is one of MCC’s most divisive and controversial games, with many creators and fans strongly despising it while others greatly enjoy it.

Fans hoping to stay up to date with how their favorite creators are doing throughout the tournament and which teams are scoring big in each game can keep up with all information about the event below. Scores will continuously be updated across MCC 24 as games are selected by the teams in the Decision Dome and played shortly after.

Meltdown Scores

The first game of MCC 24 was Meltdown, a fairly new game to the MCC universe. Meltdown features three fairly quick Battle Royale rounds where players must navigate a consistently melting map while trying to collect gold and eliminate their enemies. The only weapon players have at their disposal is a bow to freeze foes, and teamwork is an essential aspect of gameplay as you can only unfreeze players with heaters that they or their teammates place down.

Meltdown Winner: Blue Bats

First Place Overall: Blue Bats

Big Sales at Build Mart: Sands of Mart Remix Scores

The second game in the 24th installment of MCC was the special Big Sales at Build Mart remix. This remix featured a crossover between regular Build Mart and another MCC game called Sands of Time. While gathering materials to build, players were consistently faced with enemies trying to attack them as they navigated the complex map and dungeons in Sands of Time.

Big Sales at Build Mart Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Orange Ocelots

Rocket Spleef Rush Scores

MCC 24’s third game was Rocket Spleef Rush, which is a game where the main goal is to survive for as long as possible while soaring through the air indefinitely with an elytra and a rocket launcher. Players must navigate through the sky on a series of floating platforms that disintegrate over time and may also try to eliminate their opponents. Players who survive longer earn far more points.

Rocket Spleef Rush Winner: Orange Ocelots

First Place Overall: Orange Ocelots

Sky Battle Scores

The fourth game of MCC 24 was Sky Battle, which is an epic battle between all teams that takes place on a map in the sky with a constantly shrinking border that forces teams to steadily move towards the center. Fans familiar with the popular Minecraft game Sky Wars probably have a solid idea of what this game is. Points are earned for surviving and eliminating opposing teams across the course of three separate rounds.

Sky Battle Winner: Yellow Yaks

First Place Overall: Orange Ocelots