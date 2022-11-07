How MTG The Brother’s War prerelease works | Guide to Sealed and Jumpstart formats

All Magic: The Gathering players will get a first look and play experience through The Brothers’ War prerelease and Jumpstart events before the set releases digitally.

Wizards of the Coast has changed the release schedule with The Brothers’ War (BRO) set, with prerelease events to take place prior to digital and global releases. Taking place at local game stores, prerelease events start on Nov. 11 and can run up to the global launch on Nov. 18. Most local game stores will still run Jumpstart and Sealed after the BRO set releases, but with more of a focus on Draft, Commander, and Standard events.

All MTG prerelease events are played in the Limited Sealed format. Players get six BRO booster packs to create a 40-card deck. Your local game store typically provides basic lands. Some stores will also run Jumpstart events during the prerelease week, offering players two BRO Jumpstart booster packs that they simply crack open, shuffle, and sit down to play.

What’s in The Brothers’ War prerelease kit?

Image via WotC Image via WotC

Players can choose from two BRO prerelease boxes, an Urza and a Mishra one. The contents are all the same and don’t predict what type of cards players will find in the prerelease kit. All prerelease kits contain cards to play in the Sealed format, along with extra goodies.

Six BRO Draft booster packs

One foil prerelease stamped Rare or Mythic Rare from the set

One MTG Arena code for six BRO digital booster packs

One deck box to hold your cards after playing

One large d20 spindown die with the BRO logo

Each BRO Draft booster pack contains one of 63 possible Retro Artifact cards. These cards work in the same way the Mystical Archive cards did during the Strixhaven set as they are legal to play in the Limited and Eternal formats. Rarities of the Retro Artifact cards are Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare.

Some of the Retro Artifacts are quite powerful, like Wurmcoil Engine. Players shouldn’t build an entire deck around Retro Artifacts but should be open to slotting them in a build appropriately.

What do I get with BRO Jumpstart?

Image via WotC

Prerelease Jumpstart events are cheaper than regular prerelease events and contain less too. The design behind Jumpstart is that players don’t have to craft a deck like they do in a Sealed format. All BRO Jumpstart booster packs are designed to get played upon cracking them out of the pack.

Related: All The Brothers’ War Jumpstart decklists, themes, and pack breakdown

Players are given two BRO Jumpstart booster packs randomly, with each containing 20 cards. These are then opened and shuffled together, already containing basic lands, to create a 40-card deck.

How to craft a BRO prerelease Sealed deck?

Image via WotC

Players at most prerelease events will have around an hour to crack open the six BRO Draft booster packs and create a deck to play with. Unlike Limited Draft formats that lean into two-color archetypes and synergies, Sealed is a slower format that tends to focus on the cards that win games.

Related: All MTG Limited Draft archetypes in The Brothers’ War

Both Draft and Sealed Limited formats have a standard curve that players can use to build their decks.

One-drops: Zero to two

Two drops: Four to six

Three-drops: Three to five

Four-drops: Two to four

Five-drops: One to three

Six-drops: Zero to two

The BRO set is packed with giant Mech Artifact creatures and cards that produce Powerstones to cast those big creatures. Many of the big Artifacts also have a Prototype cost in one of the five MTG colors. These creatures can get played earlier during a game at a cheaper mana cost and reduced stats or later in during a match at full power.

Related: All MTG Brothers’ War mechanics, new and returning

Players will want to separate out all their cards from the six BRO Draft booster packs according to color, pulling powerful Rare and Mythic Rare cards aside in their own pile. Upon separating everything, look to see what bomb Mythic Rare or Rare cards have support in their colors. Then put together a deck with a minimum of two colors as Mono-color decks are very hard to build in the Sealed format.

Players who have a decent amount of mana fixing can attempt to craft decks with more than two colors. All decks should have around 17 lands, give or take one depending on mana fixing, and the cost of your creatures. In the BRO Sealed format, no less than 17 lands are recommended.

What are the best cards The Brothers’ War for prerelease?

Image via WotC

Bombs within a Limited format often have a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare. Some bombs can have an Uncommon rarity. But don’t sleep on Common and Uncommon rarity MTG cards as they are the bulk of your crafted deck.