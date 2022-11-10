Best White Draft low-rarity MTG cards in The Brothers’ War

Powerstone Engineer Repair and Recharge Phalanx Vanguard Lay Down Arms Disenchant Scrapwork Cohort

White is always a dynamic color in Magic: The Gathering Limited because of its intersection of supporting go-wide Creature strategies and sacrifice themes. A similar theme is found in the White decks supported in The Brothers’ War Limited.

Similar to Dominaria United, Magic‘s next set The Brothers’ War appears to be a synergistic set that will provide deck builders with the freedom to apply nonlinear strategies in both Draft and Sealed.

White wants to play Creatures with a focus on the Soldier Creature type. Every deck will be able to take advantage of Soldier-related buffs while each applying a different game plan to end the game. Some decks will want to take advantage of Artifacts while others want to simply use a traditional low-to-the-ground aggro strategy.

There are four color pairs in BRO Limited that involve White. Here are all the White archetypes in the set.

White/Blue (WU) : Soldier tribal

: Soldier tribal Green/White (GW) : Artifacts and counters

: Artifacts and counters White/Black (WB) : Recursion

: Recursion Red/White (RW): Aggro go-wide

White is one of the colors that could work well by adding a color splash. There won’t be much of that because the only dual-color land cards are Rares. However, White might be able to pull this off by splashing some big-mana bombs to support the go-wide strategy. This will allow decks to attack from multiple angles.

Here are the best lower rarity White cards in BRO Draft and Sealed.

Scrapwork Cohort

The Soldier-tribal deck will want ways to consistently create Soldier tokens to overwhelm the battlefield with many threats. Scrapwork Cohort is a solid card because it works well with each strategy that White supports. It has Unearth so it can generate value out of the graveyard and it’s a Soldier that creates a Soldier when it enters the battlefield. This is a good Common that will likely make the cut in most White lists.

Lay Down Arms

Lay Down Arms is a clean piece of removal that exiles. It has two downsides that aren’t that bad and still allow Lay Down Arms to be playable. The opponent gaining three life doesn’t really matter if you exile their best card. Having the target’s mana value line up with the number of Plains you control could become tricky on the draw or if you’re dealing with mana screw. Most of the time, however, Lay Down Arms will be able to deal with most threats the opponent plays. The only cards this won’t be able to reliably remove are the expensive Prototype Artifacts in the set.

Disenchant

In most sets Disenchant is strictly a sideboard card, but sometimes things line up where this card becomes a powerful main deck piece of removal. BRO is filled with Artifacts that will be clean targets for Disenchant. There will likely not be a single deck not running an Artifact or Enchantment. What makes Disenchant great is its ability to destroy most expensive bombs for only two mana.

Phalanx Vanguard

At its core, a two-mana 2/2 with vigilance is a playable Creature. It can trade well in combat and get some early damage in. This card has a strong ability that turns it from a fine card to something that’s going to be a force on the battlefield. With Powerstones and Artifact Creatures, it won’t be that difficult to trigger Phalanx Vanguard multiple times in a turn. This card will be better in a go-wide strategy but should make the cut in most White lists.

Repair and Recharge

The White and Black color pair wants to reanimate Artifacts and generate consistent value from its cards. Many of the Prototype cards are expensive and powerful. Repair and Recharge is a great way to reanimate an Artifact or recover from an opponent’s removal spell destroying your seven-mana bomb. It provides additional value beyond the standard five-mana reanimation spell because it creates a Powerstone when it resolves.

Powerstone Engineer

This two-mana 2/1 creates a Powerstone when it dies. It’s a cheap Creature with an aggressive body that will let it trade in combat and let you come out on top in the exchange. It’s a nice curve-filler card that will be solid early and not completely dead when played late.

More often than not Powerstone Engineer will make the cut because it is a low-cost card that will always at least do something.