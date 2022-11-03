All MTG Limited Draft archetypes in The Brothers’ War

Prepare for an epic battle at prerelease events and Limited Draft.

War is brewing on the Magic: The Gathering plane of Dominaria in The Brothers’ War, featuring a total of 10 two-color Limited Draft archetypes.

Two-color MTG Limited Draft archetypes return with The Brothers’ War, following the three-color/splash designs created within Dominaria United and Streets of New Capeena. The set contains a new mechanic called Powerstones, a form of ramp for Artifacts only. There are creatures or abilities scattered throughout the set that add mana of any color, but it’s unlikely that they’ll play a major role in Draft. And there are no Common dual lands within The Brothers’ War set.

A return to two-color Limited archetypes brings about new themes established within The Brothers’ War. Azorius, or Blue and White, has a soldier tribal theme. Dimir, Blue and Black, has a draw two or more card theme designed into it. Other color pairs like Blue and Red still have a spells matter theme, with the addition of Artifact synergies. And White/Black, or Orzhov, has a recursion theme.

White/Blue (WU) : Soldier tribal

: Soldier tribal Blue/Black (UB) : Draw two or more cards

: Draw two or more cards Black/Red (BR) : Sacrifice Tempo

: Sacrifice Tempo Red/Green (RG) : Stompy

: Stompy Green/White (GW) : Artifacts and counters

: Artifacts and counters White/Black (WB) : Recursion

: Recursion Blue/Red (UR) : Spells and Artifacts matter

: Spells and Artifacts matter Black/Green (BG) : Graveyard matters

: Graveyard matters Red/White (RW) : Aggro go-wide

: Aggro go-wide Green/Blue (GU): Powerstone ramp

All of the two-color archetypes within BRO Limited Draft and Sealed have Artifact synergy, whether from the Unearth or Prototype mechanic.

All BRO Draft archetypes and their signpost MTG cards

Each MTG archetype within Limited Draft has what’s called a signpost card. It’s a dual-colored card with an Uncommon rarity that supports themes within each archetype. There are also 10 dual-colored legendary creatures with a rarity of Rare in BRO, leaning heavier into each archetype’s theme or design.

RW Aggro go-wide

The two signpost cards for RW are Fallaji Vanguard at Uncommon and Queen Kayla bin-Kroog at Rare. It’s an aggressive creature-heavy build.

Fallaji Vanguard

Fallaji Vanguard

Queen Kayla bin-Kroog

Queen Kayla bin-Kroog

UR Spells and Artifacts matter

Spells still matter in the UR archetype, along with Artifacts due to the creation of Powerstones. Third Path Iconoclast in the Uncommon signpost.

Third Path Iconoclast

Third Path Iconoclast

WB Recursion

The WB archetype provides access to removal in both colors, along with strong low-cost mana creatures that can return to the battlefield. Hero of the Dunes is the Uncommon signpost.

Hero of the Dunes

Hero of the Dunes

GW Artifacts and counters

The Green and White archetype contains Artifact hate, combat tricks, and +1/+1 counter themes through Artifact synergy. Yotian Dissident is the Uncommon signpost.

Yotian Dissident

Yotian Dissident

RG Stompy

The Red and Green archetype has several Artifacts with the Prototype mechanic that can beat down opponents through Trample and powerful stats. Arbalest Engineers is the Uncommon signpost.

Arbalest Engineers

Arbalest Engineers

UB Draw two or more cards

Blue and Black have a new look in BRO Limited Draft. The archetype still has a control feel while encouraging multiple cards drawn per turn. Evangel of Synthesis is the Uncommon signpost.

Evangel of Synthesis

Evangel of Synthesis

BG Graveyard matters

The Black and Green archetype encourages cards in the graveyard, with the means to reanimate them. Skyfisher Spider is the Uncommon signpost.

Skyfisher Spider

BR Sacrifice Tempo

Black and Red still want to sacrifice things, with a focus on sacrificing Artifacts like Powerstones. Junkyard Genius is the Uncommon signpost.

Junkyard Genius

Junkyard Genius

WU Soldier tribal

The White and Blue archetype has a strong soldier tribal theme, that prefers to go wide. Harbin, Vanguard Aviator is the Rare signpost.

Harbin, Vanguard Aviator

Harbin, Vanguard Aviator

GU Powerstone ramp

The Green and Blue archetype will ramp into big Artifacts, instead of creatures within the BRO Limited format. Battery Bearer is the Uncommon signpost.

Battery Bearer

Battery Bearer

Several BRO signpost cards hadn’t been revealed at the time of writing. Updates will take place following the end of spoilers on Nov. 4.

All images via WotC.