Best Blue Draft low-rarity MTG cards in The Brothers’ War

Blue is one of the stronger Magic: The Gathering colors in The Brothers’ War Limited Draft format, featuring six cards that can slot into a variety of archetypes.

Artifacts are the main theme of The Brothers’ War (BRO) set, showcasing synergistic low-rarity Blue MTG cards in the Limited format. The main Limited archetypes for Blue in BRO Draft are soldier tribal with White, card draw with Black, ramp with Green, and spells matter with Red.

WU soldier tribal

UB draw two or more cards

GU Powerstone ramp into big creatures

UR spells and Artifacts matter

Six of the 25 MTG cards in Blue with a rarity of Uncommon and Common rank as the best BRO Draft cards to grab as early picks, and several are worth an honorable mention.

Koilos Roc is a five-drop bird with Flash and Flying. It also has 3/3 stats and creates a Powerstone token upon entering the battlefield. Koilos Roc is a solid mid to top-end Common that does everything a draft player wants from the color Blue.

Weakstone’s Subjugation is a decent Common that is good against an opponent’s top-end finisher. Mightstone’s Animation can turn a Powerstone into a 4/4 creature while drawing a card and Stern Lesson is a Common that draws cards while also ramping with the creation of a Powerstone.

Here are the six best Blue Common and Uncommon rarity Blue MTG cards in The Brother’s War Draft format, including Artifact creatures with a Blue Prototype cost.

Hulking Metamorph

Hulking Metamorph

Able to copy an Artifact or creature upon entering the battlefield, Hulking Metamorph will more often get cast at its Prototype cost of 2UU. Targets for the copy should include text that swings a board state advantage, as the stats aren’t the focus.

Solid targets to copy with Hulking Metamorph are the Prototype version of Combat Thresher in White, Boulderbranch Golem in Green, Horned Stoneseeker in Red, Obstinate Baloth in Green, and Thopter Architect in White.

Thopter Mechanic

Thopter Mechanic

Thopter Mechanic is an ideal two-drop in a variety of Blue BRO Draft archetypes. The human artificer was designed for the UB archetype, scaling in power by +1/+1 upon a second card getting drawn per turn. A 2/1 Flying creature for two-mana is a good rate, and as an added bonus, Thopter Mechanic creates a 1/1 Thopter Artifact token with Flying upon dying.

Spotter Thopter

Spotter Thopter

Spotter Thopter is either a 2/3 or 4/5 Artifact creature with Flying depending on the mana cost. The Prototype cost of 3U will likely get played more often, allowing a player to Scry two upon entering the battlefield. Powerstones can help cast either of Spotter Thopter’s versions.

Spotter Thopter is a versatile creature that has value throughout all stages of a game and can even end games if played at full cost. The BRO Artifact with Uncommon rarity slots right into the GU archetype. It’s also a good card in UB and UR, and can even work as a splash card.

Zephyr Sentinel

Zephyr Sentinel

Zephyr Sentinel is a well-designed Uncommon two-drop in Blue. The human soldier has Flash and Flying on a 2/1 body. Zephry Sentinel also synergizes with the WU soldier archetype, scaling in power by +1/+1 should you choose to return a soldier to hand. Zephry Sentinel opens lines for cool combos and is able to protect key cards under the threat of removal.

One combo players can try is Scrapwork Cohort and Zephyr Sentinel. Players can Unearth Scrapwork Cohort and even attack with it, and then cast Zephyr Sentinel, returning the Artifact soldier to hand as its normal version.

Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

Similar to Thopter Mechanic, Urza, Powerstone Prodigy was designed to slot into the UB BRO Draft archetype, and he’s an Uncommon bomb for it. The artificer has Vigilance, although it doesn’t matter much as it’s his activated ability that players will want to use.

Urza, Powerstone Prodigy is a card draw engine in the UB archetype. By tapping him and paying one mana of any color, which can include a Powerstone, Urza, Powerstone Prodigy draws a card and then has its controller discard a card. Upon discarding a card, the artificer creates a tapped Powerstone once per turn which can fuel the card draw engine.

Wing Commando

Wing Commando

Wing Commando is a bomb Uncommon in the UR spells matter archetype, featuring the returning Prowess mechanic. The three-drop can also slot into other BRO Draft archetypes too, having a soldier creature type and 2/2 stats with Flying for only 2U.

Players can drop Wing Commando on curve, or gain value out of the flyer during late-game stages through Prowess. The mechanic scales the soldier’s power by +1/+1 each time you cast a noncreature spell that turn.