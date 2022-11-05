Best MTG multicolor Rare/Mythic Rare Draft cards in The Brothers’ War

Harbin, Vanguard Aviator Urza Lord Protector Mishra Claimed by Gix Sarinth Greatwurm Clay Champion Urza Prince of Kroog Saheeli, Filigree Master Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa

In a set packed with powerful Magic: The Gathering Artifacts, eight multicolor Rare and Mythic Rare The Brothers’ War cards stood out as top picks within Limited Draft.

Multicolor top Limited Draft picks can often get picked over mono-color ones due to archetype synergies. Most of the top multicolor Rare and Mythic Rares within The Brothers’ War (BRO) slot right into their mana colors archetype, while a couple of them are good enough to pick despite the theme of those color pairs. There are also two honorable mentions that are worth top picks, but maybe not the first pick of a pack.

Bladecoil Serpent is a unique colorless Artifact that has multicolor mana in its ability that can get used upon casting. The serpent provides three options, all of which are strong within those MTG colors when playing in a Limited Draft format. And Tocasia, Dig Site Mentor is a solid pick with three colors (GWU), providing all creatures Vigilance while allowing them to tap in order to Surveil one. Both abilities are strong in the BRO Limited format, but the three-color casting cost prevents her from being the first pick in a Draft pack.

From flying soldiers to a planeswalker, here are the best multicolor Rare and Mythic Rare cards to pick first in The Brothers’ War Limited Draft format.

Harbin, Vanguard Aviator

Soldier tribal in the Blue and White BRO Limited Draft is a strong archetype that needs a few essential pieces to have it pop off for consistent wins. Harbin, Vanguard Aviator is one of the pieces. A 3/2 creature with Flying for only two mana (WU) is solid on its own. Harbin, Vanguard Aviator also pumps the team when five or more soldiers attack, which isn’t hard to accomplish in the colors White and Blue. The human soldier counts itself when attacking, and can still work in WU builds where other important soldier-themed cards are missing.

Urza, Lord Protector

The colors Blue and White do have a soldier tribal theme within The Brothers’ War Limited format. But it’s unlikely players will craft decks with only soldiers, given the enormous amount of Aritfacts within the set. Urza, Lord Protector reduces the cost of all Artifacts by one, along with Instant and Sorcery spells. He’s not a bomb but is still worth picking first from a pack.

Mishra, Claimed by Gix

Mishra, Claimed by Gix slots into a color archetype that has a sacrifice (RB) theme. Similar to Urza, Lord Protector, the Phyrexian artificer is still a top pick because of his ability. Gaining life within a Limited format is always good. Gaining life while stealing life from an opponent is even better, able to end games. Don’t pick Mishra, Claimed by Gix in hopes of Melding the legendary, as it’s very unlikely to happen within a BRO Draft.

Sarinth Greatwurm

Sarinth Greatwurm is a big stompy Wurm in the colors Red and Green, synergizing with the BRO Limited archetype’s overall theme. It has Trample, making it an ideal finisher. And as an added bonus, it creates a Powerstone token when any land enters the battlefield, including your opponent’s. If Sarinth Greatwurm can’t get the job done with lethal damage, the Powerstone mana created from its ability should help cast another giant Artifact or Green creature that can.

Clay Champion

Clay Champion is technically a colorless BRO Mythic Rare that has a multicolor ability upon casting it. The “X” in the Constructs casting cost allows players to spend any amount of Green or White mana they want upon casting, with a minimum of four. At the minimum, Clay Champion becomes a 5/5 and two other creatures gain +1/+1 tokens for two Green and two White mana spent to cast. Four mana for 2/2 and five +1/+1 counters spread out is a great deal and shouldn’t get overlooked.

Urza, Prince of Kroog

In a Limited format that is overflowing with Artifacts, Urza, Prince of Kroog is just shy of a Limited bomb. Players grabbing the human artificer don’t need to worry about having soldier synergy, although if the stars align, the card gets even better. The only downside to Urza, Prince of Kroog is that he’s a typical lord with low baseline stats, making it hard to defend or attack with him because of removal and combat tricks.

Saheeli, Filigree Master

Saheeli, Filigree Master’s status in Standard is questionable, but she’s a bomb in the BRO Limited Draft format. She provides card draw, card advantage, tokens that provide protection, and synergizes with Artifacts. Her ultimate is easy to activate, and she’s a great splash in the Blue and Black Limited archetype.

Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa

Within the Black and Red BRO Limited Draft archetype, Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa is a pack one pick-one bomb. Giving all permanents Ward for five mana is great, especially on a 4/4 body. And as an added bonus, every Artifact sacrificed that ended up in the graveyard gains Unearth, allowing players to return those cards to the battlefield one last time if needed.