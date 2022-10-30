Saheeli shows off planeswalker Artifact shenanigans in The Brothers’ War

Crank out the Artifacts and let them go.

A third Magic: The Gathering planeswalker dropped during The Brothers’ War spoilers at Magic30 this weekend, showcasing Saheeli powering up Artifacts for the upcoming Standard-legal set.

Artifacts are naturally a focus in The Brothers’ War, slated to release digitally on Nov. 15. The set also includes several planeswalkers, with Urza as a Melded planeswalker and Teferi as the other. Revealed at Magic30 today was Saheeli, Filigree Master, a third planeswalker in the MTG colors Blue and Red.

Saheeli, Filigree Master

Saheeli, Filigree Master

Casting cost: 2UR

Type: Legendary planeswalker—Saheeli

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Starting loyalty: Three

Plus-one: Scry one. You may tap an untapped artifact you control. If you do, draw a card.

Minus-two: Create two 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature tokens with flying. They gain haste until end of turn.

Minus-four: You get an emblem with “Artifact creatures you control get +1/+1” and “Artifact spells you cast cost one less to cast.”

The Magic colors Red and Blue typically showcase decks that are heavy on spells. Saheeli, Filigree Master has the potential to change that in The Brothers’ War.

At only four total mana to cast Saheeli enters the battlefield with only three loyalty. Players can choose to create defenders for her through the minus-two ability or immediately gain card advantage while also untapping an Artifact creature for protection with her plus-one.

The minus-four on Saheeli, Filigree Master is a cheap ultimate that could have major implications on a board state. Getting a +1/+1 anthem for all Artifact creatures is nice, but the real power might be in her reducing the cost of Artifact spells.

Players can test out Saheeli Filigree Master and all the BRO spoilers through prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. A global release of The Brothers’ War will take place on Nov. 18 and the digital launch is on Nov. 15.