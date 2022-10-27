All MTG Brothers’ War mechanics, new and returning

Wizards of the Coast is bringing back two major mechanics from Magic: The Gathering’s past while also introducing two new mechanics within The Brothers’ War Standard-legal set.

The war started by the brothers Urza and Mishra was an epic one, showcasing giant Artifact mechs powered by Powerstones. The mechanics within The Brothers’ War (BRO) symbolize the scale and power of the battle that ravaged the plane of Dominaria, from reanimating Artifacts and tapping into a Powerstone’s power to larger-than-life creatures and war machines that have an optional casting cost.

Here are all of the MTG mechanics within The Brothers’ War set.

Returning MTG mechanics in Brothers’ War

There are two major returning mechanics within BRO: Unearth and Meld. The set contains minor returning mechanics as well, like Ward, which received a slight upgrade.

Unearth

The Unearth mechanic was first used in the Shards of Alara set, and more recently within Warhammer 40,000. Unearth synergizes with the overall theme of BRO of digging up the past since the mechanic allows players to return an Artifact from the graveyard to the battlefield.

Unearth: Pay Unearth mana cost—Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains Haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield.

Getting Unearth cards into a player’s graveyard is a theme within The Brothers’ War set, and unlike previous versions of the mechanic, there are non-creature cards within BRO that have Unearth. Unearth is activated at Sorcery speed, not Instant. Only Artifacts have the Unearth mechanic. And Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa can give all Artifacts in the graveyard Unearth.

Meld

Tapping into a mechanic that once portrayed the power and size of the Eldrazi in Eldritch Moon, Meld returns to MTG in The Brothers’ War. To activate the Meld mechanic, players must meet the specifications mentioned on a pair of Magic cards. The two cards then flip over and become one giant creature. There are a total of three Meld pairs within the BRO set.

With Titania, Gaea Incarnate, for example, both Titania, Voice of Gaea, and the land Argoth, Sanctum of Nature must be on the battlefield at the same time to Meld. Each card features half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate on its back side. Upon Melding together, the two cards create one giant card and creature.

Ward

Ward is a returning MTG mechanic that protects individual cards from becoming the target of a spell or ability that an opponent controls. To break a Ward, a player typically pays an additional mana cost.

Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa

Within BRO, the design team evolved the Ward mechanic through Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa. The legendary Artificer gives Ward to all permanents under your control and the cost to an opponent is sacrificing a permanent.

New MTG mechanics in Brothers’ War

The BRO set contains two new Magic mechanics: Powerstones and Prototype. Both thematically fit into the set and will likely see plenty of Limited, and even Constructed, gameplay.

Prototype

Phyrexian Fleshgorger

The Prototype mechanic is new to MTG, providing players with an alternative way to get giant mechs and war machines onto the battlefield. Within the BRO set, there are multiple Artifact creatures that have big stats and a pricey mana cost to play them. Prototype brings these creatures into play at a lower mana cost with reduced stats.

Prototype: You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.

An Artifact creature called Phyrexian Fleshgorger, for example, has a mana cost of seven (colorless) and 7/5 stats with Menace and Lifelink. Players can cast the Wurm for 1BB instead, with 3/3 stats in addition to still having Menace and Lifelink. All Magic cards in BRO that have the Prototype mechanic have their normal characteristics until a player uses the mechanic to cast that creature.

Powerstone tokens

Powerstone Token Urza Powerstone Prodigy

Without Powerstones, there is no Brothers’ War. A Powerstone in BRO is a token Artifact. These tokens are created in a variety of ways.

Powerstone token: Tap to add colorless mana—This mana can’t be spent to cast a non-Artifact spell.

Players can tap a Powerstone token to add one colorless mana to the mana pool. That mana can’t be used to cast spells that aren’t Artifacts, but it can get used toward a creature’s activated ability.

