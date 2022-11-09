Best Red Draft low-rarity MTG cards in The Brothers’ War

Bitter Reunion Dwarven Forge-Chanter Fallaji Chaindancer Mishra, Excavation Prodigy Monastery Swiftspear Obliterating Bolt Unleash Shell

Red plays the role of a utility color in The Brothers’ War Draft and Sealed, with plenty of solid glue cards that will tie the various archetypes together.

Traditionally, Red is an aggressive color that prioritizes high-power Creatures, damage-based effects, and combat tricks. When paired with other colors Red can also play out of the graveyard and support a go-tall Creature deck.

All of these elements are present in the color for BRO Limited. There are four primary archetypes that are supported in both Draft and Sealed that use Red to great effect.

Black/Red (BR) : Sacrifice Tempo

: Sacrifice Tempo Red/Green (RG) : Stompy

: Stompy Blue/Red (UR) : Spells and Artifacts matter

: Spells and Artifacts matter Red/White (RW): Aggro go-wide

Common and Uncommon cards are the main cards that will make up your deck in Limited. It’s important to understand what cards to prioritize while building your deck in either Draft or Sealed. Here are the best lower-rarity Red cards for BRO Limited.

Bitter Reunion

Image via WotC

There’s a low cost required to play a card like Bitter Reunion which can yield some stellar results. It’s a nice source of card draw allowing you to discard a card to draw two. In Limited that’s a powerful ability with a 40-card deck. The key to this card being playable is the one-mana-activated ability that gives your Creatures haste. In a format that has plenty of big-power Artifacts backed by token synergies, giving your Creatures haste enables surprise alpha attacks that can apply major pressure to the opponent.

Dwarven Forge-Chanter

Image via WotC

The spells deck in BRO Limited is shaping up to be a solid archetype with Dwarven Forge-Chanter being the primary Common option for Creature cards with Prowess. This two-mana 1/3 is a cheap and stout body. The stats are enough to block most things in the early game and should help stop early aggression. With one Prowess trigger, this will grow to a 2/4 meaning it likely won’t trade in combat unless an opponent decides to double block. The high toughness will force the opponent into making tough decisions when blocking which will lead to combat leaning in your favor.

Monastery Swiftspear

Image via WotC

While on the topic of the spells deck, the best Uncommon option is Monastery Swiftspear. It’s considered one of the best one-drop cards in the history of Magic and will surely make an impact on BRO Limited. If it can hit the battlefield early, it’ll be an immediate threat. With Instant speed cards, Prowess makes combat tricks and burn spells even more deadly by surprising the opponent with a sudden boost in stats. It won’t be great on turn 12, but if it can stick on turn one the game may not ever reach that length.

Obliterating Bolt

Image via WotC

This is the best Uncommon removal spell in Red. It deals four damage to any Creature or Planeswalker and exiles them if they would die. For two-mana, it can’t be beaten as a piece of damage-based removal. This will be a key ace-in-the-hole for Red decks to get an edge against the competition.

Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

Image via WotC

One of the key archetypes revolves around sacrificing Artifacts and using the Unearth mechanic to bring them back to the battlefield. Mishra helps fill the graveyard with Artifacts and also helps cast spells by generating two Red mana. With a 2/1 body, it’s fragile but there’s no need to involve Mishra in combat. If this card is allowed to stick around on the battlefield for multiple turns it’ll be a solid value engine. The ability to dig through your deck and help pay for spells makes Mishra one of the stronger value cards in the set.

Fallaji Chaindancer

Image via WotC

This four-mana 2/4 will be a nice Common role player in the Soldier-tribal deck. There’s a nice threat of activation for Fallaji Chaindancer. Paying two mana to give this Creature double strike isn’t too expensive and will force the opponent to consider the possibility of this card blowing them out in combat. With the high number of synergistic buffs the Soldier archetype has it won’t be outlandish for Fallaji Chandancer to become a three or four-powered double strike threat.

Unleash Shell

Image via WotC

Paying five mana to deal five damage has become a staple in modern Magic Limited design. In most sets, this style of card is playable and generally is one of the key removal spells in Red. Unleash Shell is a twist on that formula with a stellar upside of dealing two damage directly to the opponent. This turns Unleash Shell into both a removal and burn spell all wrapped into one neat, five-mana package.