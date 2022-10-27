All Brothers’ War Jumpstart themes and pack breakdown

Casual Jumpstart Magic: The Gathering gameplay returns with the launch of The Brothers’ War, containing five main themes.

Continuing the release of MTG Jumpstart products in conjunction with the launch of a Standard-legal set, The Brothers’ War (BRO) Jumpstart set contains two versions of each theme. Showcasing Limited format gameplay, players open two booster packs, shuffle them together, and then play. Each pack contains 20 cards, including basic lands, to make a 40-card deck. The BRO Jumpstart set is separate from the upcoming 2022 Jumpstart set.

What are The Brothers’ War Jumpstart themes?

There are a total of 10 themes within the BRO Jumpstart set, with two versions for each of the five colors. Ironically, there is no Mono-colorless theme.

White: Infantry

Blue: Powerstones

Black: Unearth

Red: Welded

Green: Titanic

Each color theme features a BRO card with a Rarity of Rare, designed specifically for the set. And the two versions of each theme feature two variants of the same mechanic.

What is in a Brothers’ War Jumpstart pack?

There are a total of 21 cards in every BRO Jumpstart booster pack. Each pack will contain at least two Rare or Mythic Rare cards. One Rare will always match the color theme. And the second Rare, or Mythic Rare, is randomly selected from a pool of cards that line up with the theme’s color pie.