Snow cards return to Magic: The Gathering in Jumpstart 2022

Snow lands and creatures will return to Magic: The Gathering this year through the Jumpstart 2022 set, slated to release before the holidays.

Wizards of the Coast continues to expand upon Jumpstart in MTG, a supplementary set that contains new and reprinted cards. The Jumpstart sets are great for new and veteran players, offering 20 cards in each booster pack that when combined with a second random booster pack creates a deck for players to compete with. Lands come with each booster pack, and players typically pick two packs at random.

Scheduled to release on Dec. 2, Jumpstart 2022 will contain 46 themes and 121 variations, along with booster fun art and the return of all things Snow. One of the booster fun versions revealed today on the Weekly MTG stream was alternative manga art.

Also included in today’s Jumpstart 2022 spoilers were two themes from the upcoming set: Snow and Speedy.

The Snow Jumpstart pack that was shown today contained Snow Islands, along with a new legendary yeti called Isu the Abominable. A Snow Artifact, Coldsteel Heart, was also revealed, providing mana fixing with a casting cost of only two.

Here is the list from the Snow decklist:

Isu the Abominable

Marit Lage’s Slumber

Coldsteel Heart

Avalanche Caller

Phyrexian Ironfoot

Icebind Pillar

Pilfering Hawk

Frostpeak Hawk

Chillerpillar

Berg Strider

Winter’s Rest

Crippling Chill

Shimmerdrift Vale

Seven Snow-covered Island basic lands

The Speed Jumpstart pack was in the color Red, featuring a reprint of Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker with manga art. Also included in the Speedy spoilers was a new goblin card, Ardoz, Cobbler of War.

Here is the list from the Speedy decklist:

Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

Ardoz, Cobbler of War

Bolt Hound

Warcry Phoenix

Markov Warlord

Fiery Conclusion

Fanatical Firebrand

Nest Robber

Mudbutton Torchrunner

Irreverent Revelers

Rush of Adrenaline

Swift Kick

Thriving Bluff

Seven Mountain basic lands

The official Jumpstart 2022 spoiler season will begin at the end of November and its release date is scheduled to take place on Dec. 2.

