How MTG Streets of New Capenna prerelease works

Wizards of the Coast is changing up the Streets of New Capenna prerelease, launching the event prior to the Magic: The Gathering Arena release while showcasing five crime families and the three colors that represent each family.

Scheduled to begin at WPN game stores on April 22, with most local game stores offering several events, the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) prerelease will launch prior to the digital and global releases of the upcoming Standard-legal set. And unlike previous MTG prerelease events, each of the prerelease kits will showcase one of the five crime families from the city of New Capenna.

New and returning Magic players should call ahead to their local game store to see if reservations are needed for the SNC prerelease events that start on April 22. Upon arriving at the event, players will receive one of five New Capenna prerelease boxes that highlight one of five crime boss families and the three-color shard for that family.

Here are the contents in each MTG Streets of New Capenna prerelease pack, according to WPN.

Five New Capenna Draft booster packs

One SNC Family booster prerelease pack

One foil-stamped card from SNC with a rarity of Rare or higher

One deck box

One spindown life counter

The format for the MTG Streets of New Capenna prerelease events is Limited Sealed. Within the set are mana fixers, fetch lands, and dual-colored tap lands to help players run three-color builds. The SNC family booster pack will contain cards that support each family’s three-color theme. Players can choose to stick with three colors, build a two-color deck instead, or go all-in with a five-color build.

Each of the five crime families within SNC has a three-color representation and its own mechanic.

Maestros : Grixis colors in Blue, Black, and Red. The Maestros mechanic is Casualty, copying Instant and Sorcery spells upon sacrificing a creature.

: Grixis colors in Blue, Black, and Red. The Maestros mechanic is Casualty, copying Instant and Sorcery spells upon sacrificing a creature. Brokers : Bant colors in Green, White, and Blue. The Brokers mechanic is Shield Counters, providing protection in a build that thrives on control.

: Bant colors in Green, White, and Blue. The Brokers mechanic is Shield Counters, providing protection in a build that thrives on control. Obscura : Esper colors in White, Blue, and Black. The Obscura mechanic is Connive, providing card advantage and +1/+1 counters.

: Esper colors in White, Blue, and Black. The Obscura mechanic is Connive, providing card advantage and +1/+1 counters. Riveteers : Jund colors in Black, Red, and Green. The Riveteers mechanic is Blitz, giving creatures Haste at an alternative casting cost in builds that play aggressively.

: Jund colors in Black, Red, and Green. The Riveteers mechanic is Blitz, giving creatures Haste at an alternative casting cost in builds that play aggressively. Cabaretti: Naya colors in Red, Green, and White. The Cabaretti mechanic is Alliance, providing various effects when creatures enter the battlefield, supporting creature-heavy builds with go-wide synergies.

Sealed builds have a minimum of 40 cards in a deck, with around 17 lands. Players may consider running 18 lands at the SNC prerelease events if running three or more colors in a build. A match is played in a best-of-three format, allowing players to change cards in between games. Rewards for participating at an MTG New Capenna prerelease event will include SNC booster and promo packs.