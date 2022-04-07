Every new and returning MTG mechanic in Streets of New Capenna

A total of five new Magic: The Gathering mechanics will be included in the Streets of New Capenna set, along with some returning mechanics as well.

Wizards of the Coast opened up design space within MTG via the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set, creating a new plane within the multiverse while also making mechanics and themes within the set that synergize with the five crime families that run the city. Each of the five families is represented by three Magic colors, has a legendary creature as the patriarch of that family, and has its own MTG mechanic.

New Capenna crime family mechanics

There are a total of five new mechanics within the SNC set. Each mechanic thematically synergizes with one of the five families’ overall themes.

Casualty

The Casualty mechanic is thematically tied to the Maestros family. A number (N) is assigned to a Casualty mechanic, dictating an additional cost to a spell that allows you to sacrifice a creature to copy that spell.

Casualty (N): As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power “N” or greater. When you do, copy this spell.

A Little Chat

In the case of the SNC card A Little Chat, the Casualty cost is one. This allows players to sacrifice a creature with a power of one or greater to copy the Instant Blue spell, providing a look at the top four cards of your library instead of two for a total of three mana spent.

Connive

The Connive mechanic is thematically tied to the Obscura family. Connive provides card advantage via drawing a card and then discarding a card, is always on a creature card, and can buff that creature’s stats depending on the type of card that is discarded.

Connive: Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discard a nonland card this way, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Raffine, Scheming Seer

Raffine, Scheming Seer, the patriarch of the Obscura family, has the Connive mechanic and is activated when the demon attacks. When the sphinx attacks, it Connives “X” cards to draw, where “X” is equal to the total number of attacking creatures. For each nonland card, a +1/+1 counter is put on Raffine, Scheming Seer.

Blitz

The Blitz mechanic is thematically tied to the Riveteers family, offering players an alternative casting cost for the creature that has the SNC mechanic. If the Blitz casting cost is paid, players receive advantages at a cheaper casting cost at the price of the creature getting sacrificed.

Blitz: Pay the Blitz cost—if you cast this spell for its Blitz cost, it gains Haste and “When this creature dies, draw a card.” Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

Jaxis, the Troublemaker

Aggro decks can use the Blitz mechanic to provide creatures with Haste while gaining card advantage. In the case of Jaxis, the Troublemaker, the Blitz cost is 1R as opposed to the regular casting cost of 3R. Players can choose not to attack with the human warrior and take advantage of its ability before it gets sacrificed, or attack with the 2/3 via Haste and miss out on the ability but gain a card via the Blitz mechanic.

Alliance

The Alliance mechanic is thematically tied to the Cabaretti family and provides an effect when creatures enter the battlefield under your control.

Alliance: Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, an Alliance effect is activated.

Devilish Valet

Devilish Valet, for example, has an Alliance effect that doubles the devil warrior’s power until the end of that turn.

Shield Counters

The Shield Counters mechanic is thematically tied to the Brokers family. This mechanic protects creatures if threatened with destruction or direct damage.

Shield Counters: If a creature with a Shield Counter on it would be destroyed or dealt damage, remove a defense counter from it instead.

Disciplined Duelist

Disciplined Duelist is an example of a creature that gains one Shield Counter upon entering the battlefield. The Shield Counter mechanic is versatile within SNC, allowing players to shift counters onto other creatures.

Returning MTG mechanics within SNC

At the time of the SNC preview launch, only one returning mechanic has been revealed. Any mechanics previewed at a later time will be added to this article.

Hideaway

The Hideaway mechanic was first featured within the MTG Lorwyn set and always has an “X” number associated with it that is activated upon the permanent entering the battlefield. Hideaway can provide card advantage upon specific conditions getting met.

Hideaway: When this permanent enters the battlefield, look at the top “X” cards, exile one face down, and when you meet a condition, play it for free. The rest of the cards are put back into the library at the bottom in random order. Most often the Hideaway is five within SNC.

Wiretapping

Wiretapping within SNC is an Enchantment that has the Hideaway mechanic. The mechanic is activated upon the Enchantment entering the battlefield and allows players to cast the card exiled for free upon having nine or more cards in hand.

The SNC mechanics article will be updated if new information is released by WotC.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.