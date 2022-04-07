Everything you need to know about MTG legendary demon crime lords in Streets of New Capenna

Falco Spara, Pactweaver Jetmir, Nexus of Revels Ziatora, the Incinerator Lord Xander, the Collector Raffine, Scheming Seer

The Magic: The Gathering city of New Capenna will be run by five demon crime families within the Streets of New Capenna set, each containing a legendary creature as the patriarch.

The five families that run the city of New Capenna are the focus of the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set, with each having its own unique mechanic and three-color mana identity. Of the three colors associated with each of the five families, the middle color showcases the narrative and mechanical identity, according to WotC. And each family contains a legendary creature that is the patriarch.

The five demon lord crime families are the Brokers, Cabaretti, Riveteers, Maestros, and the Obscura.

Brokers (Green, White, and Blue) : Lawyers who are mostly rhinos and birds that run protection rackets.

: Lawyers who are mostly rhinos and birds that run protection rackets. Cabaretti (Red, Green, and White) : Cats and druids that like to party, drawing magical power from their gatherings.

: Cats and druids that like to party, drawing magical power from their gatherings. Riveteers (Black, Red, and Green) : Working class dragons that built the city of New Capenna on top of Old Capenna.

: Working class dragons that built the city of New Capenna on top of Old Capenna. Maestros (Blue, Black, and Red) : Vampires of style that know how to complete a proper assassination while also collecting relics and art from the past.

: Vampires of style that know how to complete a proper assassination while also collecting relics and art from the past. Obscura (White, Blue, and Black): Proper spies that keep tabs on everyone within New Capenna while also maintaining a balance between all five families.

Here are the five legendary creatures that run the MTG New Capenna crime families:

Falco Spara, Pactweaver (Brokers family GWU)

Falco Spara, Pactweaver

White is the main color within the Brokers family, thematically providing protection and control in conjunction with the MTG colors Green and Blue. Falco Sapra, Pactweaver is a bird demon that has the SNC mechanic Shield Counter, a Brokers mechanic within the set.

Mana cost : 1GWU

: 1GWU Type : Legendary Creature—Bird Demon

: Legendary Creature—Bird Demon Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Keywords : Flying and Trample

: Flying and Trample Mechanic : Shield Counters—Falco Spara, Pactweaver enters the battlefield with a Shield Counter on it

: Shield Counters—Falco Spara, Pactweaver enters the battlefield with a Shield Counter on it First ability : You may look at the top card of your library at any time

: You may look at the top card of your library at any time Second ability: You may cast spells from the top of your library by removing a counter from a creature you control in addition to paying their other costs.

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels (Cabaretti family RGW)

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels

Green is the main color within the Cabaretti family, showcasing go-wide strategies and creature synergies in conjunction with the MTG colors Red and White. There is also a large number of cats within the Cabaretti family.

Mana cost : 1RGW

: 1RGW Type : Legendary Creature—Cat Demon

: Legendary Creature—Cat Demon Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 5/4

: 5/4 First ability : Creatures you control get +1/+0 and have Vigilance as long as you control three or more creatures

: Creatures you control get +1/+0 and have Vigilance as long as you control three or more creatures Second ability : Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have Trample as long as you control six or more creatures

: Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have Trample as long as you control six or more creatures Third ability: Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have Double Strike as long as you control nine or more creatures

Ziatora, the Incinerator (Riveteers family BRG)

Ziatora, the Incinerator

Many within the Riveteers family are dragons, synergizing with Aggro and sacrifice themes. Red is the main color, working in conjunction with the MTG colors Black and Green.

Mana cost : 3BRG

: 3BRG Type : Legendary Creature—Demon Dragon

: Legendary Creature—Demon Dragon Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 6/6

: 6/6 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Ability: At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, Ziatora, the Incinerator deals damage equal to that creature’s power to any target, and you create three Treasure tokens

Lord Xander, the Collector (Maestros family UBR)

Lord Xander, the Collector

Black is the main color of the Maestros family, synergizing with sacrifice themes and removal. A majority of those in the Maestros family are vampires, synergizing with the other MTG colors Blue and Red.

Mana value : 4UBR

: 4UBR Type : Legendary Creature—Vampire Demon Noble

: Legendary Creature—Vampire Demon Noble Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 6/6

: 6/6 First ability : When Lord Xander, the Collector enters the battlefield, target opponent discards half the cards in their hand, rounded down.

: When Lord Xander, the Collector enters the battlefield, target opponent discards half the cards in their hand, rounded down. Second ability : Whenever Lord Xander attacks, defending player mills half their library, rounded down.

: Whenever Lord Xander attacks, defending player mills half their library, rounded down. Third ability: When Lord Xander dies, target opponent sacrifices half the nonland permanents they control, rounded down.

Raffine, Scheming Seer (Obscura family WUB)

Raffine, Scheming Seer

Many within the Obscura family are Cephalids. The main color of the Obscura family is Blue, providing card draw and control, in conjunction with the other MTG colors White and Black. Raffine, Scheming Seer showcases the SNC mechanic Connive, associated with the Obscura family.

Mana value : WUB

: WUB Type : Legendary Creature—Sphinx Demon

: Legendary Creature—Sphinx Demon Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Keywords : Flying and Ward one

: Flying and Ward one Stats : 1/4

: 1/4 Mechanic: Connive—Whenever you attack, target attacking creature Connives “X,” where “X” is the number of attacking creatures.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.