All Gifts All Around rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO!

Collect holiday rewards and gifts.

Santa and helpers loading gifts into bags
Gifts all Around rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

A new solo event dropped in Monopoly GO! for the holidays on Dec. 24, featuring 49 milestones and rewards. 

The Gifts All Around event in Monopoly GO! kicked off at 10am CT on Dec. 24 and is slated to run for three days, until Dec. 27. Unlike tournaments, solo events last longer and have more rewards. You can unlock up to 49 milestones in the Gifts All Around solo event, showcasing rewards like free Dice, Stickers, special events, Peg-E tokens, and more. 

Every Gift All Around reward and milestone

A visual explainer for Gifts all Around event Monopoly GO!
Land on the four corner tiles. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Running for three days on Monopoly GO! is the Gifts All Around solo event, which uses a point system to hit milestones that contain rewards. Landing on GO, Just Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Jail, or the four corners of the board, provides you with four wrapped gifts that are applied toward your milestones. Increase the number of gifts by landing on a corner tile with an increased multiplier Dice roll.  

The total free Dice within the Gifts All Around event is 14,925. The first milestone to offer 100 Dice is five, followed by 10 which offers 225 Dice. Dot Esports can confirm that all the milestones and Gifts All Around rewards are correct as we are playing along too.

MilestonePointsGifts All Around reward
OneFive15 Dice
TwoFiveSeven Peg-E tokens
Three10Cash
Four10Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Five65100 Dice
Six1510 Peg-E tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight20Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine25Cash
10180225 Dice
112515 Peg-E tokens
1230Cash Grab 10 minutes
1335Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
144020 Peg-E tokens
15350400 Dice
1645Cash
1760Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
18100Cash
197035 Peg-E tokens
20700725 Dice
2180Cash
22100Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
2311055 Peg-E tokens
24120Cash
251,3001,200 Dice
26130High Roller 15 minutes
27140Cash
2815085 Peg-E tokens
29160Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
301,000Cash
31175160 Dice
32250Cash
33300Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
34280105 Peg-E tokens
352,0001,700 Dice
36400Cash Grab 15 minutes
37600Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
38700500 Dice
39800125 Peg-E tokens
403,0002,500 Dice
41900Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
421,000Rent Frenzy 25 minutes
431,100170 Peg-E tokens
441,200900 Dice
459,500Cash
461,200210 Peg-E tokens
471,400Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
481,500Cash
496,0006,500 Dice

All Gifts All Around rewards have been confirmed, which include five-star Sticker packs and Peg-E tokens.  The Gift all Around event will coincide with the Reindeer Gallop tournament for two hours and then the Santa’s Sprint event for two days.

Are the Gifts All Around rewards worth it?

Much like the Monopoly GO! Twinkle Tree rewards, the Gifts All Around rewards are decent up to around the 25th milestone. I recommend playing to at least the 20th milestone to collect a decent amount of free Dice and other rewards like Peg-E tokens and Stickers. If you have an abundance of Dice, getting to the 39th milestone is a solid achievement.

How Peg-E tokens work in Gifts All Around

Image of Monopoly GO! Peg-E prize machine
Collect Peg-E tokens to earn cash rewards. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Achieving milestones in the Gifts All Around event provides Monopoly GO! Peg-E tokens which are used on the Prize Machine. Press any of the five buttons under the multiplier button to release a Peg-E token. Prizes range from $10,000 in cash to over $75,000. You can also increase your rewards by pressing the multiplier button before releasing the token.

How to earn extra gifts in Gifts All Around

Monopoly GO! board with token on Free Parking
Use your Dice multiplier to get more rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Hitting the four corners is harder than landing on a Chance or Railroad tile, so when you do hit one, you want it to count. The best strategy that I use is to increase my Dice multiplier from five to 10 when I am around five to eight tiles away from one of the four corners. And if possible, use the x2 multiplier when you are closer or further away.

