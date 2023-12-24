All Gifts All Around rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO!

A new solo event dropped in Monopoly GO! for the holidays on Dec. 24, featuring 49 milestones and rewards.
The Gifts All Around event in Monopoly GO! kicked off at 10am CT on Dec. 24 and is slated to run for three days, until Dec. 27. Unlike tournaments, solo events last longer and have more rewards. You can unlock up to 49 milestones in the Gifts All Around solo event, showcasing rewards like free Dice, Stickers, special events, Peg-E tokens, and more.
Every Gift All Around reward and milestone
Running for three days on Monopoly GO! is the Gifts All Around solo event, which uses a point system to hit milestones that contain rewards. Landing on GO, Just Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Jail, or the four corners of the board, provides you with four wrapped gifts that are applied toward your milestones. Increase the number of gifts by landing on a corner tile with an increased multiplier Dice roll.
The total free Dice within the Gifts All Around event is 14,925. The first milestone to offer 100 Dice is five, followed by 10 which offers 225 Dice. Dot Esports can confirm that all the milestones and Gifts All Around rewards are correct as we are playing along too.
|Milestone
|Points
|Gifts All Around reward
|One
|Five
|15 Dice
|Two
|Five
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Three
|10
|Cash
|Four
|10
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Five
|65
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|25
|Cash
|10
|180
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|15 Peg-E tokens
|12
|30
|Cash Grab 10 minutes
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|40
|20 Peg-E tokens
|15
|350
|400 Dice
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|60
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|18
|100
|Cash
|19
|70
|35 Peg-E tokens
|20
|700
|725 Dice
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|23
|110
|55 Peg-E tokens
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,300
|1,200 Dice
|26
|130
|High Roller 15 minutes
|27
|140
|Cash
|28
|150
|85 Peg-E tokens
|29
|160
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|175
|160 Dice
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|34
|280
|105 Peg-E tokens
|35
|2,000
|1,700 Dice
|36
|400
|Cash Grab 15 minutes
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|38
|700
|500 Dice
|39
|800
|125 Peg-E tokens
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|42
|1,000
|Rent Frenzy 25 minutes
|43
|1,100
|170 Peg-E tokens
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice
|45
|9,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|210 Peg-E tokens
|47
|1,400
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice
All Gifts All Around rewards have been confirmed, which include five-star Sticker packs and Peg-E tokens. The Gift all Around event will coincide with the Reindeer Gallop tournament for two hours and then the Santa’s Sprint event for two days.
Are the Gifts All Around rewards worth it?
Much like the Monopoly GO! Twinkle Tree rewards, the Gifts All Around rewards are decent up to around the 25th milestone. I recommend playing to at least the 20th milestone to collect a decent amount of free Dice and other rewards like Peg-E tokens and Stickers. If you have an abundance of Dice, getting to the 39th milestone is a solid achievement.
How Peg-E tokens work in Gifts All Around
Achieving milestones in the Gifts All Around event provides Monopoly GO! Peg-E tokens which are used on the Prize Machine. Press any of the five buttons under the multiplier button to release a Peg-E token. Prizes range from $10,000 in cash to over $75,000. You can also increase your rewards by pressing the multiplier button before releasing the token.
How to earn extra gifts in Gifts All Around
Hitting the four corners is harder than landing on a Chance or Railroad tile, so when you do hit one, you want it to count. The best strategy that I use is to increase my Dice multiplier from five to 10 when I am around five to eight tiles away from one of the four corners. And if possible, use the x2 multiplier when you are closer or further away.