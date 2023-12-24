All Gifts All Around rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO!

A new solo event dropped in Monopoly GO! for the holidays on Dec. 24, featuring 49 milestones and rewards.

The Gifts All Around event in Monopoly GO! kicked off at 10am CT on Dec. 24 and is slated to run for three days, until Dec. 27. Unlike tournaments, solo events last longer and have more rewards. You can unlock up to 49 milestones in the Gifts All Around solo event, showcasing rewards like free Dice, Stickers, special events, Peg-E tokens, and more.

Every Gift All Around reward and milestone

Land on the four corner tiles. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Running for three days on Monopoly GO! is the Gifts All Around solo event, which uses a point system to hit milestones that contain rewards. Landing on GO, Just Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Jail, or the four corners of the board, provides you with four wrapped gifts that are applied toward your milestones. Increase the number of gifts by landing on a corner tile with an increased multiplier Dice roll.

The total free Dice within the Gifts All Around event is 14,925. The first milestone to offer 100 Dice is five, followed by 10 which offers 225 Dice. Dot Esports can confirm that all the milestones and Gifts All Around rewards are correct as we are playing along too.

Milestone Points Gifts All Around reward One Five 15 Dice Two Five Seven Peg-E tokens Three 10 Cash Four 10 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Five 65 100 Dice Six 15 10 Peg-E tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 20 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 25 Cash 10 180 225 Dice 11 25 15 Peg-E tokens 12 30 Cash Grab 10 minutes 13 35 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 40 20 Peg-E tokens 15 350 400 Dice 16 45 Cash 17 60 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 18 100 Cash 19 70 35 Peg-E tokens 20 700 725 Dice 21 80 Cash 22 100 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 23 110 55 Peg-E tokens 24 120 Cash 25 1,300 1,200 Dice 26 130 High Roller 15 minutes 27 140 Cash 28 150 85 Peg-E tokens 29 160 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 30 1,000 Cash 31 175 160 Dice 32 250 Cash 33 300 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 34 280 105 Peg-E tokens 35 2,000 1,700 Dice 36 400 Cash Grab 15 minutes 37 600 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 38 700 500 Dice 39 800 125 Peg-E tokens 40 3,000 2,500 Dice 41 900 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 42 1,000 Rent Frenzy 25 minutes 43 1,100 170 Peg-E tokens 44 1,200 900 Dice 45 9,500 Cash 46 1,200 210 Peg-E tokens 47 1,400 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 6,500 Dice

All Gifts All Around rewards have been confirmed, which include five-star Sticker packs and Peg-E tokens. The Gift all Around event will coincide with the Reindeer Gallop tournament for two hours and then the Santa’s Sprint event for two days.

Are the Gifts All Around rewards worth it?

Much like the Monopoly GO! Twinkle Tree rewards, the Gifts All Around rewards are decent up to around the 25th milestone. I recommend playing to at least the 20th milestone to collect a decent amount of free Dice and other rewards like Peg-E tokens and Stickers. If you have an abundance of Dice, getting to the 39th milestone is a solid achievement.

How Peg-E tokens work in Gifts All Around

Collect Peg-E tokens to earn cash rewards. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Achieving milestones in the Gifts All Around event provides Monopoly GO! Peg-E tokens which are used on the Prize Machine. Press any of the five buttons under the multiplier button to release a Peg-E token. Prizes range from $10,000 in cash to over $75,000. You can also increase your rewards by pressing the multiplier button before releasing the token.

How to earn extra gifts in Gifts All Around

Use your Dice multiplier to get more rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Hitting the four corners is harder than landing on a Chance or Railroad tile, so when you do hit one, you want it to count. The best strategy that I use is to increase my Dice multiplier from five to 10 when I am around five to eight tiles away from one of the four corners. And if possible, use the x2 multiplier when you are closer or further away.