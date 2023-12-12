All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (December 2023)

There's something to do everyday.

Monopoly GO events are the perfect way to stack up on rewards. New and returning players look forward to the events for additional resources, and there can be multiple of them live at the same time.

In addition to the rewards, I like Monopoly GO events because they enrich the overall gameplay experience. While grinding toward an event, I get to have more achievements to look forward to, which make the game more exciting.

All active Monopoly GO events in December 2023

There can be multiple on-going events in Monopoly GO. Each current Monopoly GO event comes with durations and they’ll often get replaced by new ones when they expire.

Twinkle Tree End date: Dec. 15, 2023, 9am CT. Event details: Earn four Christmas Tree Ball tokens when land on corner tiles.

Moonlight Treasures End date: Dec. 13, 11am CT Event details: Earn pickaxes from this mini-game and unlock other various rewards.



All special events in Monopoly GO today

Rent Frenzy Expected Availability: Dec. 12, 1am CT to 7am CT

Mega Heist Expected Availability: Dec. 12, 7am CT to 1pm CT

High Roller Expected Availability: Dec. 12, 10am CT to 1pm CT

Free Parking Expected Availability: Dec. 12, 1pm CT to 7pm CT

Cash Grab: Expected Availability: Dec. 12, 7pm CT to 10pm CT

Cash Boost Expected Availability: Dec. 12, 10pm CT to Dec. 13, 1am CT



In addition to the rotation events, Monopoly GO players also look forward to the partner events and the Golden Blitz. In addition to keeping the game fresh, these events also allow players to unlock a plethora of rewards and stack up on some essentials.