Returning to Monopoly GO! for Christmas Eve and Christmas is the Santa’s Sprint event, featuring rewards at up to 30 milestones.
It’s time to race Santa and his crew through the Monopoly GO! Santa’s Sprint tournament, where you can earn free Dice, Stickers, Peg-E tokens that coincide with the Gifts All Around event, and cash. Unlike the Gifts All Around event which requires you to land on the corner tiles, the Santa’s Sprint event wants you to land on a Railroad tile to compete in a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.
All Santa’s Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO!
The Santa’s Sprint event will run for two days, starting at 12pm CT on Dec. 24 and running til Dec. 26. Included in the rewards are Peg-E tokens that are used on the Prize Machine. Cash rewards for the Peg-E Prize Machine range from $10,000 to over $75,000. Coinciding with the Santa’s Sprint event is the Gifts All Around solo event. Santa’s Sprint rewards range from Dice and Stickers to cash and special events.
|Milestone
|Points
|Santa’s Sprint rewards
|One
|75
|40 Dice
|Two
|50
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|100
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Four
|175
|Cash
|Five
|225
|High Roller five minutes
|Six
|300
|130 Dice
|Seven
|275
|Cash
|Eight
|450
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Nine
|550
|240 Dice
|10
|625
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|11
|650
|30 Peg-E tokens
|12
|700
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|13
|800
|Mega Heist 20 minutes
|14
|750
|300 Dice
|15
|850
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|16
|900
|50 Peg-E tokens
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy 25 minutes
|21
|1,800
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|22
|2,000
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|2,300
|Cash
|24
|2,600
|950 Dice
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
All of Santa’s Sprint rewards and milestones have been confirmed by Dot Esports as we play right alongside you. The total Dice you can earn through the event is 3,960.
Is the Santa’s Sprint worth it in Monopoly GO?
The best thing the Santa’s Sprint tournament has going for it is that it coincides with the Gifts All Around event which is worth playing up to at least the 20 or 25th milestone. Focusing on the Gifts All Around event will help unlock milestones in the Santa’s Sprint, but I wouldn’t waste extra Dice on multipliers when targeting a Railroad tile.
How to play Santa’s Sprint in Monopoly GO!
The goal in Santa’s Sprint is to land on a Railroad tile. If you are lucky the game will give you a Bank Heist, which can earn extra Santa caps, or you will enter a Shutdown.
Bank Heist Santa’s Sprint rewards
- Small Heist: Four Santa cap tokens
- Large Heist: Six Santa cap tokens
- Bankrupt! Heist: Eight Santa cap tokens
Getting a Shutdown provides tokens too, but not as much as a Heist.
Shutdown Santa’s Sprint rewards
- Blocked: Two Santa cap tokens
- Success: Four Santa cap tokens