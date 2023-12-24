Returning to Monopoly GO! for Christmas Eve and Christmas is the Santa’s Sprint event, featuring rewards at up to 30 milestones.

It’s time to race Santa and his crew through the Monopoly GO! Santa’s Sprint tournament, where you can earn free Dice, Stickers, Peg-E tokens that coincide with the Gifts All Around event, and cash. Unlike the Gifts All Around event which requires you to land on the corner tiles, the Santa’s Sprint event wants you to land on a Railroad tile to compete in a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.

All Santa’s Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO!

The Santa’s Sprint event will run for two days, starting at 12pm CT on Dec. 24 and running til Dec. 26. Included in the rewards are Peg-E tokens that are used on the Prize Machine. Cash rewards for the Peg-E Prize Machine range from $10,000 to over $75,000. Coinciding with the Santa’s Sprint event is the Gifts All Around solo event. Santa’s Sprint rewards range from Dice and Stickers to cash and special events.

Milestone Points Santa’s Sprint rewards One 75 40 Dice Two 50 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 100 Seven Peg-E tokens Four 175 Cash Five 225 High Roller five minutes Six 300 130 Dice Seven 275 Cash Eight 450 15 Peg-E tokens Nine 550 240 Dice 10 625 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 11 650 30 Peg-E tokens 12 700 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 13 800 Mega Heist 20 minutes 14 750 300 Dice 15 850 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 16 900 50 Peg-E tokens 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy 25 minutes 21 1,800 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 22 2,000 80 Peg-E tokens 23 2,300 Cash 24 2,600 950 Dice 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 100 Peg-E tokens 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

All of Santa’s Sprint rewards and milestones have been confirmed by Dot Esports as we play right alongside you. The total Dice you can earn through the event is 3,960.

Is the Santa’s Sprint worth it in Monopoly GO?

The best thing the Santa’s Sprint tournament has going for it is that it coincides with the Gifts All Around event which is worth playing up to at least the 20 or 25th milestone. Focusing on the Gifts All Around event will help unlock milestones in the Santa’s Sprint, but I wouldn’t waste extra Dice on multipliers when targeting a Railroad tile.

How to play Santa’s Sprint in Monopoly GO!

The goal in Santa’s Sprint is to land on a Railroad tile. If you are lucky the game will give you a Bank Heist, which can earn extra Santa caps, or you will enter a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Santa’s Sprint rewards

Small Heist: Four Santa cap tokens

Large Heist: Six Santa cap tokens

Bankrupt! Heist: Eight Santa cap tokens

Getting a Shutdown provides tokens too, but not as much as a Heist.

Shutdown Santa’s Sprint rewards