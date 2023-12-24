All Santa’s Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO!

Sweet holiday rewards are here.

Monopoly GO's logo for 'Santa's Sprint' with festive elements like gifts and Santa's hat on a gradient background
Image via Scopely, Remix by Dot Esports.

Returning to Monopoly GO! for Christmas Eve and Christmas is the Santa’s Sprint event, featuring rewards at up to 30 milestones.

It’s time to race Santa and his crew through the Monopoly GO! Santa’s Sprint tournament, where you can earn free Dice, Stickers, Peg-E tokens that coincide with the Gifts All Around event, and cash. Unlike the Gifts All Around event which requires you to land on the corner tiles, the Santa’s Sprint event wants you to land on a Railroad tile to compete in a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.

Santa's Sprint Leaderboard
Santa’s Sprint Leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Santa’s Sprint event will run for two days, starting at 12pm CT on Dec. 24 and running til Dec. 26. Included in the rewards are Peg-E tokens that are used on the Prize Machine. Cash rewards for the Peg-E Prize Machine range from $10,000 to over $75,000. Coinciding with the Santa’s Sprint event is the Gifts All Around solo event. Santa’s Sprint rewards range from Dice and Stickers to cash and special events.

MilestonePointsSanta’s Sprint rewards
One7540 Dice
Two50Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three100Seven Peg-E tokens
Four175Cash
Five225High Roller five minutes
Six300130 Dice
Seven275Cash
Eight45015 Peg-E tokens
Nine550240 Dice
10625Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
1165030 Peg-E tokens
12700Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
13800Mega Heist 20 minutes
14750300 Dice
15850Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
1690050 Peg-E tokens
171,000Cash
181,200Cash
191,300500 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy 25 minutes
211,800Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
222,00080 Peg-E tokens
232,300Cash
242,600950 Dice
253,000Cash
263,500100 Peg-E tokens
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

All of Santa’s Sprint rewards and milestones have been confirmed by Dot Esports as we play right alongside you. The total Dice you can earn through the event is 3,960.

Is the Santa’s Sprint worth it in Monopoly GO?

The best thing the Santa’s Sprint tournament has going for it is that it coincides with the Gifts All Around event which is worth playing up to at least the 20 or 25th milestone. Focusing on the Gifts All Around event will help unlock milestones in the Santa’s Sprint, but I wouldn’t waste extra Dice on multipliers when targeting a Railroad tile.

How to play Santa’s Sprint in Monopoly GO!

Santa's Sprint rewards
Santa’s Sprint rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The goal in Santa’s Sprint is to land on a Railroad tile. If you are lucky the game will give you a Bank Heist, which can earn extra Santa caps, or you will enter a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Santa’s Sprint rewards 

  • Small Heist: Four Santa cap tokens
  • Large Heist: Six Santa cap tokens
  • Bankrupt! Heist: Eight Santa cap tokens

Getting a Shutdown provides tokens too, but not as much as a Heist. 

Shutdown Santa’s Sprint rewards

  • Blocked: Two Santa cap tokens
  • Success: Four Santa cap tokens

