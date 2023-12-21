How to change Shutdown target in Monopoly GO

Mini-games are an important part of playing Monopoly Go, with the Shutdown game earning you money while tearing down Landmarks of friends and random players.

Whether you are new to Monopoly Go or someone who has been tearing down Landmarks regularly, there’s a way to change your Shutdown target upon entering the mini-game. Choosing different targets, which are your friends, can work to your advantage by earning you more money while avoiding Shields.

How to play Shutdown mini-game in Monopoly Go

Landmarks in Shutdown | Screenshot via Dot Esports

To play Monopoly Go and get into a Shutdown mini-game, you first need dice to roll. And there are several ways to get free dice each day. The only way to trigger a Shutdown is to land on a Railroad tile. Landing on the Railroad tile takes you into the Shutdown mini-game, where Monopoly Go will automatically pick a target for you.

There are five unique Landmarks that players can build on each board. Upgrading your Landmarks is how you complete a board. You don’t have to target the player Monopoly Go picks for you.

Limit to shutting down a friend’s Landmark

Targeting a friend or random player’s Landmark in Monopoly Go has its limits. If the player you are targeting doesn’t have Shields, you can damage their Landmarks. Once a Landmark is destroyed, you can no longer target it and have to choose a new one. If all Landmarks on the opponent’s board are destroyed, you will need to switch opponents.

How to get Revenge in Shutdown and target another player

Switch opponents | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Each time you enter the Shutdown mini-game, you will see the Landmarks of the chosen player. At the bottom of your screen under the Landmarks of the player who was chosen for you is a “Switch Opponent” button.

Pressing this button will take you to a page with two tabs: Revenge and Friends. Any random players and friends who targeted you will show up in the Revenge tab. You can also choose to target a friend instead. You can use the “Switch Opponent” button every time you enter a Shutdown mini-game.

Shutdown tips in Monopoly Go

Damaged Landmark | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Damaging or tearing down an opponent’s Landmark earns you money. You can still earn money if you hit a Shield, but not as much. To increase the money you earn, use the dice multiplier when you’re close to a Railroad tile. The higher the multiplier is, the greater your reward will be.

Choosing friends to target in Shutdown is a part of the game. But be careful, because if you keep destroying a friend’s Landmarks, they may remove you as a friend.

The trick to getting the most out of Landmarks is to target friends or random players who have an image of another player over their Landmark. This shows that the Landmark is damaged and the odds of a Shield being on it are lower.