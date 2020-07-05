Here are Clash Royale’s season 13 Beach Battle balance changes

Firecracker is finally being nerfed.

Image via Supercell

Clash Royale’s season 13, Beach Battle, will begin on July 6. The season will bring a lot of interesting features to the game including a new Pass Royale, arena, emotes, modes, and balance changes. 

Firecracker and the Skeleton Dragons are being nerfed while the Fisherman is receiving a buff. Zappies, on the other hand, are getting a rework. The balance changes will go live on July 7. 

Here are the complete balance changes coming to Clash Royale with season 13. 

Fisherman

Image via Supercell
  • Anchor Charge Up Speed: 1.5 seconds to 1.3 seconds (decreased by 13 percent)
  • Hit Speed: 1.5 seconds to 1.3 seconds (decreased by 13 percent)
  • DPS: 105 to 123 (increased by 15 percent)

Zappies

Image via Supercell
  • Damage: 84 to 96 (increased by 14 percent)
  • Hit Speed: 2 seconds to 2.1 seconds (decreased by five percent)
  • DPS: 42 to 46 (increased by nine percent)

Skeleton Dragons 

Image via Supercell
  • Damage: 142 to 133 (decreased by six percent)

Firecracker

Image via Supercell
  • Pushback Distance: 2.0 to 1.5 (decreased by 25 percent)