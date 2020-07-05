Here are Clash Royale’s season 13 Beach Battle balance changes

Clash Royale’s season 13, Beach Battle, will begin on July 6. The season will bring a lot of interesting features to the game including a new Pass Royale, arena, emotes, modes, and balance changes.

Firecracker and the Skeleton Dragons are being nerfed while the Fisherman is receiving a buff. Zappies, on the other hand, are getting a rework. The balance changes will go live on July 7.

Here are the complete balance changes coming to Clash Royale with season 13.

Fisherman

Anchor Charge Up Speed: 1.5 seconds to 1.3 seconds (decreased by 13 percent)

Hit Speed: 1.5 seconds to 1.3 seconds (decreased by 13 percent)

DPS: 105 to 123 (increased by 15 percent)

Zappies

Damage: 84 to 96 (increased by 14 percent)

Hit Speed: 2 seconds to 2.1 seconds (decreased by five percent)

DPS: 42 to 46 (increased by nine percent)

Skeleton Dragons

Damage: 142 to 133 (decreased by six percent)

Firecracker

