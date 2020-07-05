Clash Royale’s season 13 Beach Battle to introduce 2 new game modes

Clash Royale’s season 13 is called “Beach Battle” and is set to begin on July 6. The season will bring a new Pass Royale, tower skin, emotes, game modes, and a summer-themed arena.

This season of the game will have a new arena set on the beach. The latest tower skin will also have a summer-theme to it. The “tropical turret tower skin” will be unlockable through the Pass Royale.

Three new emotes will be making their way into the game with season 13:

Summer P.E.K.K.A sipping on a coconut: It can be unlocked only through the pass royale.

Boombox P.E.K.K.A: It will be available in a shop offer.

Skeleton Snorkel: It can be unlocked through a challenge.

Image via RoyaleAPI

The new game modes coming with this season are:

The Floor is Healing: In this, troops and towers will heal automatically. Players can’t use building cards in this mode.

Stop The Giant!: This mode will feature a raged and over-powered Giant. Players have to create a deck with one locked Giant card.

Ice Wizard is the boosted card for this season. This means that his level will be boosted to players’ king level for the entire season.

While this season’s update is similar to the past ones Clash Royale has gotten, the August update will be a big one. Clan Wars two, a revamped version of competing between clans in the game and a new player-versus-environment will be coming to the game.