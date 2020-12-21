Free Fire to feature crossover with One-Punch Man

The collab will be available in 2021.

Free Fire is set to have a crossover with Japanese superhero franchise One-Punch Man, Garena announced today. The collaboration between the battle royale and the anime will be the first big Free Fire event in 2021.

The One-Punch Man event will bring exclusive skins, collectible items, and themed equipment inspired by Saitama and other characters from the anime franchise to the game.

“We are excited to receive one of the most iconic Japanese heroes in our Free Fire universe,” said Free Fire producer Harold Teo. “Our partnership with One-Punch Man will offer more exclusive content to our global community.”

This is just another Free Fire collab that shows Garena’s efforts to make the battle royale a global game. Since 2019, the company has signed many partnerships with big personalities from all over the world, like Brazilian DJ Alok, American DJ KSHMR, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, and Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Free Fire also had collabs with famous productions like Ragnarok and Netflix’s La Casa de Papel.

More information about the Free Fire and One-Punch Man collab is expected to be revealed early next year. An exact start date for the event hasn’t been announced yet, either.