New Free Fire character Jai revealed

A new Free Fire character named Jai may be coming to the battle royale soon. Jai, who had already been briefly leaked in July, is supposedly inspired by famous Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Jai is a SWAT agent trained to act in high-risk operations and will be the first character to represent India in Garena’s game. The country has its own battle royale server and hosts one of the biggest Free Fire communities in the world.

Leaks suggest that Jai is coming in the next few days, based on a minor update that came to the game on Aug. 27. This update is supposedly also bringing the La Casa de Papel event to the Bermuda map, announced earlier in August. An event for the update is already available in the game, giving two Diamond Royale vouchers to players who download the new version.

Free Fire’s social media pages had also been giving tips that a new character related to the changes in Bermuda was coming soon, confirming the suspicions of the new update. Jai will land in the game with the Furious Reload skill, which will automatically reload a percentage of the ammunition of a gun used to kill an enemy. This skill is a time-saver since players won’t have to reload their gun during combat.