Brawl Stars season 3, Welcome to Starr Park, has begun

Brawl Stars’ season three, called Welcome to Starr Park, kicked off today. It will run until Nov. 23.

The season introduced a new Brawl Pass with the chromatic Brawler, Colette. There are two variants of the Brawl Pass: a free and paid version. The paid version offers significantly better rewards and costs 169 gems. Players can also pay 249 gems for the Brawl Pass bundle, which instantly unlocks 10 tiers as well.

Related: Brawl Stars’ Welcome to Starr Park episode becomes most-watched Brawl Talk

The Brawl Pass contains 70 tiers, each rewarding players with specific rewards. Players have to earn tokens by completing quests to advance in tiers and earn these rewards. A tier can be instantly unlocked as well by spending 30 gems. If a player manages to complete all 70 tiers, they’ll get a Big Box for every 500 tokens they make by completing quests.

The main highlight of the Brawl Pass is Colette. The chromatic Brawler can be unlocked at tier 30 of the paid Brawl Pass. She adds an interesting mechanic to the game since her main attack deals a percentage of the enemy’s health as damage. This makes her good against high-health Brawlers while she does little damage to ones with low health.

Related: Brawl Talk reveals Starr Park, Colette, and more to come in Brawl Stars

Other than this, players can unlock skins such as the Poco Starr and Trixie Colette in tiers one and 70, respectively. Other rewards include Brawl Boxes, Big Boxes, Mega Boxes, pins, power points, coins, and gems.