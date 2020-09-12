Brawl Stars’ Welcome to Starr Park episode becomes most-watched Brawl Talk

It has been viewed over 26 million times in just four days.

Brawl Stars’ latest Brawl Talk, titled “Welcome to Starr Park,” has become the most-watched episode of Supercell’s talk show. It premiered on Sept. 7 and has since been viewed more than 26 million times.

The episode introduced changes coming to the game with season three. The update was a “mini” one which brought several new skins, gift shop, quality of life changes, and a new Brawler, Colette.

The main highlight of the Brawl Talk, however, was an old-school mysterious video that had a Japanese man seeking an “investment of a lifetime” into Starr Park. The man says that there is no place for “conflict and fighting” in the amusement park. But by the end of the Brawl Talk, players can see that this may not be the case.

It’s still unclear what the Starr Park will exactly bring to Brawl Stars.

The Starr Park segment made the Brawl Talk the longest episode of the show’s history at over eight minutes. This may have contributed to its huge viewership. The episode has been viewed over 26 million times in just four days, easily surpassing the June Brawl Talk. which introduced the Brawl Pass into the game. That Brawl Talk has about 24. 7 million views at the time of writing.

The new Brawler introduced in this update is Collete who is of chromatic rarity. She adds a new mechanic to the game as the damage done by her main attack depends upon the health of the enemy. This makes her really good against tankier Brawlers.