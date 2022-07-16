How to watch Legends of Runeterra Seasonal Worldwalker playoffs

Watch the best players in the NA and EMEA tackle a wide-open meta at Seasonals.

The Worldwalker season within Legends of Runeterra comes to a close with the Seasonal playoffs, showcasing the best decks and players from around the globe.

Seasonal tournaments within Legends of Runeterra have had a bumpy road for the last year, from server errors to a recommitment towards competitive gameplay within the client. Game designer and former Magic: The Gathering Pro Steve Rubin took over the Legends of Runeterra esports faction (Seasonal tournaments, Worlds, and more) on July 10 but is in training for the remainder of the year before beginning to implement changes.

No official LoR Seasonal article was published by Riot for the Worldwalker playoffs. The top 32 playoffs are scheduled to take place on July 17, with the open rounds on July 16. Out of the 32 players who make it to the Seasonal playoffs, only the top four will earn a direct invite to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship later this year.

EMEA Worldwalker LoR Seasonal playoffs

A total of 32 EMEA players will compete in the Worldwalker Seasonal starting at 5:30am CT via the Legends of Runeterra Twitch channel. Fans can tune in to watch Impetouspanda and Mogwai cast the Seasonal tournament.

NA Worldwalker LoR Seasonal playoffs

The top 32 North American LoR players will start their matches at 3pm CT via the Legends of Runeterra Twitch channel. A preshow featuring the casters Casanova, MajinBae, Scarzig, Aikido, and CasterBoulevard will start at 2:30pm CT.