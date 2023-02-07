Legends of Runeterra Patch 4.1 balance changes: Full notes and updates

Major balance changes are coming to Legends of Runeterra in Patch 4.1 within Standard play and The Path of Champions mode.

Patch 4.1 ushers in a new era for Legends of Runeterra, containing a large number of balance changes in addition to the start of the 2023 competitive beta season. Players can expect more communication from the LoR devs going forward in addition to new formats, new Path of Champion items and Relics, and a Standard rotation that will create an Eternal format. Several of the new Path of Champion items and relics are in Patch 4.1. Players can also expect a number of other big changes coming soon that were teased by Riot in the 2023 LoR roadmap.

Here are the LoR Patch 4.1 notes.

All Standard LoR Patch 4.1 balance changes

Over 10 champions were nerfed and buffed in Patch 4.1, from Kayle getting a cost reduction to Jax gaining the Overwhelm keyword. Katarina was finally nerfed and dragon players can level up Shyvana without her. Several followers were adjusted that provide support to specific archetypes, along with a bunch of spells as well.

LoR champion balance changes

Illaoi (level one) : Base stats buffed from 1/6 to 2/6

: Base stats buffed from 1/6 to 2/6 Illaoi (level two) : Base stats buffed from 2/7 to 3/7

: Base stats buffed from 2/7 to 3/7 Jax (level two) : Keyword Overwhelm added

: Keyword Overwhelm added Ornn (level one) : Base stats buffed from 4/5 to 5/5

: Base stats buffed from 4/5 to 5/5 Ornn (level two) : Base stats buffed from 5/5 to 6/6

: Base stats buffed from 5/5 to 6/6 Master Yi (level one) : Text changed to buff level up from “I’ve dealt 12-plus damage,” to “Allied Master Yi’s have done 12-plus damage.”

: Text changed to buff level up from “I’ve dealt 12-plus damage,” to “Allied Master Yi’s have done 12-plus damage.” Maokai (level one) : Base stats buffed from 1/4 to 2/4

: Base stats buffed from 1/4 to 2/4 Shyvana (level one) : Text level up changed from “I’ve seen Dragon allies deal 12-plus damage,” to ” Dragons have dealt 16-plus damage this game.”

: Text level up changed from “I’ve seen Dragon allies deal 12-plus damage,” to ” Dragons have dealt 16-plus damage this game.” Tristana (level one and two) : Keyword Impact added to Quick Attack

: Keyword Impact added to Quick Attack Lissandra (level one and two) : Text changed from “When I’m Summoned, summon a Frozen Thrall,” to “When I’m Summoned, summon a Frozen Thrall and advance it two.”

: Text changed from “When I’m Summoned, summon a Frozen Thrall,” to “When I’m Summoned, summon a Frozen Thrall and advance it two.” Kayle (levels one and two) : Cost reduced from six to five

: Cost reduced from six to five Kayle (level one ): Base stats nerfed from 2/6 to 1/5

): Base stats nerfed from 2/6 to 1/5 Kayle (level two) : Base stats nerfed from 3/7 to 2/6

: Base stats nerfed from 3/7 to 2/6 Kayle (level one) : Text changed from “Grant other allies,” to “When I’m Summoned, grant allies +1/+0.”

: Text changed from “Grant other allies,” to “When I’m Summoned, grant allies +1/+0.” Kayle (level two) : Text changed from “Grant other allies,” to “When I’m Summoned or level up, grant allies +1/+1.”

: Text changed from “Grant other allies,” to “When I’m Summoned or level up, grant allies +1/+1.” Lucian (levels one and two) : Cost reduced from two to one

: Cost reduced from two to one Lucian (level one) : Base stats nerfed from 3/2 to 2/1

: Base stats nerfed from 3/2 to 2/1 Lucian (level two) : Base stats nerfed from 4/3 to 3/2

: Base stats nerfed from 4/3 to 3/2 Katarina (level one) : Base stats nerfed from 3/2 to 2/2

: Base stats nerfed from 3/2 to 2/2 Katarina (level two): Base stats nerfed from 4/3 to 3/3

LoR unit balance changes

Nagakabouros : Effect buffed to activate upon Summoning and at Round Start

: Effect buffed to activate upon Summoning and at Round Start Weaponsmith’s Apprentice : Base stats buffed from 1/1 to 1/2

: Base stats buffed from 1/1 to 1/2 Favored Artisan : Base stats adjusted from 1/4 to 2/3

: Base stats adjusted from 1/4 to 2/3 Hearthblood Mender : Base stats nerfed from 5/5 to 4/5

: Base stats nerfed from 5/5 to 4/5 Hearthblood Mender : Text changed from “Forge an ally and heal” to “Forge an ally twice and heal it and your Nexus three,” upon Play.

: Text changed from “Forge an ally and heal” to “Forge an ally twice and heal it and your Nexus three,” upon Play. Albus Ferros : Text changed from “Deal one upon Attack,” to ” Deal three upon Attack.”

: Text changed from “Deal one upon Attack,” to ” Deal three upon Attack.” Dragoncaller: Cost reduced from six to five

LoR spell and Landmark balance changes

Tentacle Smash : Cost reduced from four to three

: Cost reduced from four to three Roar of Icathia : Subtype Weaponmaster added for Jax

: Subtype Weaponmaster added for Jax Fish Fight : Subtype Weaponmaster added for Jax

: Subtype Weaponmaster added for Jax Shard of Reverence (Ryze) : Text changed from “Refill two mana,” to “When I’m Played or activated, refill your spell mana.”

: Text changed from “Refill two mana,” to “When I’m Played or activated, refill your spell mana.” Shadowshift : Cost reduced from three to two

: Cost reduced from three to two Hate Spike : Text changed from “Kill an ally to deal two to a unit,” to “Kill an ally to deal three to a unit.”

: Text changed from “Kill an ally to deal two to a unit,” to “Kill an ally to deal three to a unit.” Weight of Judgment : Cost reduced from four to three

: Cost reduced from four to three Weight of Judgement : Text changed from “Deal two to a champion or seven to a follower,” to “Deal two to a champion and four to a follower.”

: Text changed from “Deal two to a champion or seven to a follower,” to “Deal two to a champion and four to a follower.” Super Mega Death Rocket (Jinx) : Text changed from “Deal four to the enemy Nexus and one to all enemies,” to “Deal three to the enemy Nexus and one to all enemies.”

: Text changed from “Deal four to the enemy Nexus and one to all enemies,” to “Deal three to the enemy Nexus and one to all enemies.” Poro Cannon : Cost nerfed from zero to one

: Cost nerfed from zero to one Quietus : Text changed from “Kill a unit of two power or less,” to “Kill a unit with total health and power of four or less, or destroy a unit’s Equipment.”

: Text changed from “Kill a unit of two power or less,” to “Kill a unit with total health and power of four or less, or destroy a unit’s Equipment.” Eye of Nagabouros: Speed nerfed from Burst to Focus

LoR new cards for Patch 4.1

A total of two new cards are getting added to LoR through Patch 4.1:

Soul Cleave

A three-drop spell in Shadow Isles at Slow speed. Kill an ally to summon two Ephemeral copies of it.

Castigate

A seven-drop spell in Shurima at Slow speed. Kill all followers.

All LoR Path of Champion balance changes

The Path of Champions mode in LoR is getting a bunch of balance changes in Patch 4.1, along with new Relics and items.

Path of Champion Relic, item, and power changes

Hymn of Valor (Rare Relic) : Cost of created Redoubled Valor in hand reduced to three

: Cost of created Redoubled Valor in hand reduced to three Chornobreak (Common Power) : Rarity changed from Rare to Common

: Rarity changed from Rare to Common Guardian Angel (Rare Relic) : Last Breath effect added Relic that says “If it’s the first time I’ve died this game, revive me with one health.” This is in addition to “Start adventures with plus-one Revive.

: Last Breath effect added Relic that says “If it’s the first time I’ve died this game, revive me with one health.” This is in addition to “Start adventures with plus-one Revive. Radiant Plate Armor (Rare item) : Item power changed from “+4/+4, but increase my cost by two,” to “+3/+3, but increase my cost by one.”

: Item power changed from “+4/+4, but increase my cost by two,” to “+3/+3, but increase my cost by one.” Spirit Stone (Rare item) : Changed from “This item can appear on units that cost five or less,” to “This item can appear on units with a cost of three or less.”

: Changed from “This item can appear on units that cost five or less,” to “This item can appear on units with a cost of three or less.” Poison Puffcap (Common item) : Planted Poison Puffcups on Attack changed from three to five

: Planted Poison Puffcups on Attack changed from three to five Standard Starchart (Common item) : Rarity changed from Epic to Common

: Rarity changed from Epic to Common Pickaxe (Common item) : Changed from appearing on any cost unit to “Appear on units with a cost of two or higher.”

: Changed from appearing on any cost unit to “Appear on units with a cost of two or higher.” Stalker’s Blade (Rare Relic): Changed from “When I am Summoned, I strike the strongest enemy,” to “When I am Summoned, I strike the weakest enemy.”

New LoR Path of Champion items and Relics

Norra’s Tea (Common item) : Game Start—Plant a Mysterious Portal on me

: Game Start—Plant a Mysterious Portal on me Emperor’s Favor (Rare item) : Game Start—Plant a Mysterious Portal on me

: Game Start—Plant a Mysterious Portal on me Entrancing Lure (Common item) : Strike—Draw one

: Strike—Draw one Poro Fluff (Epic item) : Reduce my cost and stats to one. I am Poro. Strike—Draw one.

: Reduce my cost and stats to one. I am Poro. Strike—Draw one. Chemtech Duplicator (Rare Relic): When you play a spell, if you have six-plus mana gems, copy it with the same targets.

Patch 4.1 LoR bug fixes

