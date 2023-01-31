Competitive Legends of Runeterra returns to beta with big changes

Organized competitive play in Legends of Runeterra is getting an overhaul in 2023 with Riot Games launching a beta season for competitive play to test out the new path to Worlds.

A roadmap for Legends of Runeterrra dropped yesterday, showcasing what all types of players can expect from the digital card game over the course of the next year. This included big changes to organized play and essentially a rework of the whole system. Revealed today by Riot, the first LoR competitive season of 2023 is a beta season, testing out new tournaments and a path to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship later this year.

The LoR beta season offers a preview of changes taking place immediately and possible adjustments that are in the works. Players will have more competitive opportunities to show off their skills and Ladder Rankings are no longer a primary condition for qualifying for important tournaments.

Roadmap to LoR Worlds | Image via Riot Games Organized play paths | Image via Riot Games February Gauntlet schedule | Image via Riot Games

Here are all the ways players can compete during the LoR 2023 beta season, according to Riot.

Daily Rumble tournaments (buy-in cost using shards or coins)

Runeterra Open (monthly free-to-play tournament with big rewards for top finishers)

World Qualifier Opens (will start after beta season ends)

Last Chance Qualifier tournaments

Ladder

The LoR team is also working on a form of Runeterra Points as another path toward qualifying for Worlds. No points are available to earn during the beta season since the dev team wants to ensure the balance is right before implementing. Once the beta season is over, though, players can earn points based on placements at Runeterra Opens and World Qualifier Opens.

In addition to the many changes taking place during the LoR beta season, the dev team is also working on other competitive projects. These include cross-shard competitive play, Riot-supported grassroots tournaments that will offer Runeterra Points, and tournament creation tools.

Players who are interested in Legends of Runeterra organized gameplay or want to test out the competitive waters can get a full rundown of the new beta season system on the Riot website.