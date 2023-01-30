Riot Games dropped a 2023 roadmap for Legends of Runeterra today, teasing major changes to the digital card game that will take place over the next year.

Roughly three years have passed since the launch of Legends of Runeterra as a digital card game. It’s been a bumpy ride with many highs and lows, but Riot remains steadfast and determined to improve the flagship card game heading into 2023. Revealed today was a roadmap for the coming year, showcasing big changes like rotation and quarterly goals.

What is coming to Legends of Runeterra?

Image via Riot Games

In addition to the big game changes came a commitment from the LoR dev team to improve and increase communication, along with being open to community ideas and suggestions.

Players can expect to see changes like rotation, which includes a new Eternal format to coincide with a Standard format, LoR exclusive champions, new items and champions, a new structure for competitive gameplay, relic balances, and PVP rewards.

Quarterly drops in Legends of Runeterra

A variety set is separate from an expansion release. It keeps the meta fresh by adding a small number of cards and gives the devs an opportunity to expand upon design options. The LoR team has dropped a version of vareity sets in the past, often boosting archetypes that don’t see competitive gameplay.

Image via Riot Games

With all the new gameplay and system changes taking place, the LoR team will drop a new expansion, a variety set, and a live balance patch every quarter—ensuring that something is happening each month of the quarter.

Quarterly balance patches will address major meta issues, nerfing overperformers and buffing underperforming archetypes and champions. Hotfix updates will still take place when needed, correcting a game-breaking bug or applying a much-needed to nerf to a specific champion or support card.

What does the future of Legends of Runeterra look like?

Image via Riot Games

The LoR dev team is working on several projects in addition to everything taking place during the first quarter of 2023. This includes the upcoming update balance patches, legacy content, monthly adventures for Path of Champion players, and additional ways to show off achievements.

Players can watch the LoR dev team talk about the 2023 roadmap and the future of the digital card game through YouTube videos that were released today. Additional videos and information about the new organized play competitive structure are expected to be released on Jan. 31.