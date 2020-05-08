Legends of Runeterra 170000 error code forces a loss on players

North American Legends of Runeterra servers produced a 170000 error code around 10:30pm CT last night, forcing players who were online to suffer a game loss.

This wasn’t the first 170000 error in LoR or other Riot Games titles, either. The error code typically means the servers are overloaded and players should be able to log back in shortly. It can mean there are ISP issues as well.

The LoR servers were only down for around 10 minutes last night. Everyone who was in a match online, however, suffered a game loss. For Expedition players, it may have meant a second loss that ended a trial. And for ranked players, it resulted in a loss of LP.

Server issues are bound to happen, especially when internet traffic is high due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riot hasn’t implemented a permanent solution for error 170000 at this time, but many players are hoping the issue will get addressed in an upcoming update.

When a 170000 error message appears, there are several resources players can use, whether it involves checking the server status or reporting unfortunate game losses to the LoR team via a support ticket.

You can check the Legends of Runeterra Riot Service Status page for known errors that Riot is aware of.

You can contact Riot Player Support, but it’s unlikely necessary when most players are experiencing the same issues.

You can also check @PlayRuneterra on Twitter for status updates regarding a 170000 error.

Riot has been prompt in restoring LoR servers since the official launch, typically having the digital card game back up and running in less than 20 minutes following any major issues. The issue of game losses, however, is one that will need to be addressed sooner than later.