Riot is trying to help Legends of Runeterra grow by adding it to LoL

Legends of Runeterra is being added to the core League of Legends client in a similar fashion to Teamfight Tactics as Riot Games searches for new ways to reenergize the card game’s player numbers.

The new LOR button appears between the TFT and Worlds hub tabs, though this is only available on Oceanic clients today. Once clicked, the Runeterra-specific client opens over the top of the League program. The hope, Riot said when rolling out the new client test on Nov. 21, is to add extra visibility for the game to “help new and returning players” funnel into the digital card game.

If the tests are successful⁠—where here, success means more Runeterra⁠ players—then Riot will implement the same button across major regions. A client-based launch button has already helped TFT maintain a strong consistent player base, so there’s every chance this could bump the Runeterra CCG’s numbers too.

Riot is testing a #LegendsOfRuneterra button in the central League client to see if extra visibility and ease of access for the card game “helps new and returning get into the game”



Right now this has only been enabled in Oceania but may come to more regions soon pic.twitter.com/tSGdqsQuSH — LoL News & Leaks – #League (@lol_insider) November 21, 2023

⁠There’s no specific way to know how many players were logging into Runeterra every day before this, though LOR guides website Mastering Runeterra suggests between 10 and 20 million have downloaded the card game since it was first released in 2020. I have never really had any issues with lengthy queue timers when trying to play games either, so I’d suggest many are still playing. I am in Oceania too (famously one of the smallest League regions) so that’s a good sign.

This League client update should add to the number of players already learning, grinding, and mastering Runeterra. Though it’s only in early testing, League boss Riot Meddler suggested this is “step one” in a larger campaign to push LOR, so we’ll likely see it stick around no matter what the Oceanic findings end up being.⁠

There’s plenty to explore in LOR already too for new and returning players. Riot has released ten sets since the League-themed CCG first debuted 2020, most recently Fate’s Voyage in September 2023. The game has also seen several major changes like in March when, alongside the release of Glory in Navori, Riot finally pulled the trigger on the long-awaited arrival of format rotation and Standard play, where sets are “shelved” in a similar style to Magic: The Gathering.