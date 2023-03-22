Sett enters Legends of Runeterra as unkillable boss in Glory In Navori expansion

Joining the Ionia region in the upcoming Legends of Runeterrra expansion, Glory in Navori, Sett is a five-cost nearly indestructible champion who levels up from spending mana.

The Boss is coming to Legends of Runeterra in the upcoming Glory in Navori expansion that is slated to drop on March 29. Sett is a five-cost champion that wants to attack and spend mana within the Ionia region. His support package includes a new Coin spell that refills one mana and can stack while in hand. The Boss himself uses his League of Legends Haymaker (W) ability to protect himself upon attacking with Barrier, while a leveled-up Sett can’t take damage or die upon attacking.

Sett enters the battlefield as a five-cost 4/5 Ionian champion with Challenger. The Boss also has an ability that prevents him from dying while attacking, similar to his Haymaker ability in League, giving Sett Barrier when faced with dropping below one health. Sett’s signature spell in LoR is Facebreaker, stunning two enemies while creating a Coin spell in hand.

To level up Sett, his controller needs to have spent 40 or more mana, which isn’t an easy task without the Coin spell and support cards in his package. Upon leveling up, Sett’s stats increase to 5/6 while keeping Challenger. His ability now has Sett become nearly indestructible as he can’t take damage or die when attacking like he has an Unyielding Spirit on him.

A leveled-up Sett also creates a Show Stopper spell in hand that has a cost of zero mana. Show Stopper Obliterates an enemy and deals one damage to the enemy’s Nexus. Sett only creates the Show Stopper spell each round once his controller has spent 12 or more mana.

Players can check out Sett and his support package when the Legends of Runeterra expansion Glory in Navori releases on March 29.