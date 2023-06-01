All free 2023 Pride rewards in LoL, TFT, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra

Celebrate Pride with these free goodies.

League of Legends Pride splash 2023
This June, Riot Games is celebrating Pride Month by giving out a ton of free content across its popular titles, including League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

There will also be some returning rewards from previous years that will be available for those who missed them the first time around. Overall, though, all the goodies must be acquired through special in-game missions that will show up in the specific game client.

The event will last from Thursday, June 1 to Thursday, June 22, and will be the only time that you can grab these emotes, icons, and booms for yourself. Here are all of the free rewards headed to these games this month.

All Riot Games 2023 Pride rewards

League of Legends

League players can unlock all past Pride emotes for one Blue Essence in the store, while the new emotes headed to the game can be unlocked through a couple of relatively easy missions that can be completed on Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss.

Additionally, Pride-style homeguard trails are making a return for this month only. Summoners can equip the flag of their choosing by purchasing correlating Pengu icons in the store and will have a special effect when they leave the base on their first spawn. These icons will also modify their profile background art for the duration of the event.

Mission NameMission Requirements (Matchmade games only)Reward
The Pride of NazumahAs a team, slay four Epic Monsters or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games.K'Sante Pride emote
The Pride of PiltoverPlay as a premade group (two or more) or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games.Vi Pride emote

Teamfight Tactics

The new emote that Tacticians can earn is pretty simple to grab during their daily grind since it is unlocked by playing games. On top of this new reward, Pride booms are making a return to the game and can be equipped through the corresponding menu. The booms available are Mint Boom, Rose Quartz Boom, Sapphire Boom, Catseye Boom, Obsidian Boom, Tanzanite Boom, Citrine Boom, and Rainbow Boom.

Mission NameMission Requirements Reward
Tacticians Stand UnitedPlay two games of TFT (standard queues), or play one game of Double Up!TFT Pride K'Sante emote

Wild Rift

Mobile enjoyers will also get to show off new loot with two icons and a Graves emote to drop while taking down some enemies during a teamfight on Summoner’s Rift or Howling Abyss. These icons can be earned alongside all of the other previous icons and emotes from past years as well.

Mission NameMission RequirementsReward
We Win TogetherPlay one game.Homeguard Trail and Pride Icon bundle
United We PlayPlay 10 games with either a Pride icon or the homeguard trail equipped.Pride Emote Bundle
2021 Pride Emote
2022 Pride Emote
2023 Pride Emote

Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra's 2023 Pride items
Some of the Pride 2023 rewards in LoR. Image via Riot Games

There’s a ton of new content headed to card game enthusiasts who wish to show off their pride, with eight Poro icons, a Poro Pride emote, a Tyari the Traveler Pride emote, and a Twisted Fate Pride emote to boot. There is also a special animated Nami emote that LoR players can use while handing their opponents another skillful defeat.

