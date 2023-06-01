Pride gun buddies will return to VALORANT this month

The celebration of Pride Month has begun again in 2023, and like in previous years, Riot Games is offering those who play its games a “growing” in-game collection of Pride items. For 2023, that will include Pride gun buddies for VALORANT players, in some capacity, in addition to other in-game items.

Across all of Riot’s games, there will be “several new emotes, icons, and titles, plus tons of returning content, all available to players free,” according to the company’s official Pride Month celebration announcement today.

Pride has arrived, and it is fierce! 👯✨🏳️‍🌈 This month, in addition to new and returning in-game Pride content, we’re spotlighting 7 player artists who brighten our communities with their creativity and passion. https://t.co/lQizqzgit8 — Riot Games (@riotgames) June 1, 2023

The banner image of the announcement, though, only features a single image of some of the Pride player cards as well as the Pride gun buddy coin, which was released and made available during last year’s Pride celebration.

The cards that were released during last year’s Pride celebration featured eight different iterations of LGBTQIA+ flags on the VALORANT logo, with names like Rainbow, Sherbet, Mint, and Cotton Candy representing various identities including transgender, non-binary, pansexual, LGBTQIA+, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, and gay men.

In 2021, the process of acquiring cards was a little tricky as players had to redeem codes on the VALORANT website’s Redemption page. Some players struggled to get their codes redeemed, while others redeemed the codes but couldn’t access the new items. In 2022, Riot simplified the process by putting the Pride Collection in the store for free, allowing players to acquire all eight 2022 cards plus two Pride gun buddies.

It’s currently unclear what new Pride items could potentially be added to the 2023 collection in VALORANT.

