It’s Pride month and that means a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community across all of gaming—and the diverse catalog of Riot Games is no exception. All of Riot’s titles are incorporating in-game items that celebrate Pride month, including League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and, of course, VALORANT.

In VALORANT, players will be able to acquire the bundle of LGBTQIA+ themed player cards that each feature a specific Pride flag. The transgender, non-binary, pansexual, LGBTQ+, lesbian, bisexual, and asexual flag cards all make their return to the game after last year’s Pride event, plus the addition of the gay men flag for the first time. Additionally, players can add the Pride gun buddy to their ever-growing collection.

Looking to show your Pride? Here’s how to get the 2022 Pride Cards in VALORANT.

How to add the 2022 Pride Cards in VALORANT to your profile

Unlike last year, where players had to enter card-specific secret codes into Riot’s code redemption page to get each card one by one, players can pick up the entire bundle of Pride 2022 cards from the VALORANT in-game store.

Image via Riot Games

The Pride Bundle is proudly displayed in the Featured window of the Store section in-game, alongside the Neptune weapon skin bundle. It will be no longer available on Monday, June 20 at 4pm CT, according to the countdown clock on the Pride Bundle listing.

Image via Riot Games

To add the bundle, click on the price (zero credits), check the purchase acknowledgment, then click the big green price button again. The eight Pride 2022 cards and the Pride 2022 gun buddy (x2) will be added instantly to your inventory.