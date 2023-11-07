T1’s brutal LNG beatdown was most one-sided playoffs win in LoL Worlds history

League of Legends team LNG lost 0-3 to T1 in what was one of the most one-sided Worlds playoff series on Nov. 5. The South Korean team didn’t lose a single inner turret or dragon to their Chinese opponent.

In a Reddit thread dated Nov. 6, a League fan gathered data from previous World Championships to determine how the series compared to other historic one-sided stomps.

They found only one best-of-five series was won before without giving away an inner turret or dragon to the opponent, making T1 vs. LNG one for the history books.

The previous one-sided stomp was between Invictus Gaming and G2 in 2018. IG went on to win Worlds that year after beating Fnatic in the grand final.

Another fan compiled data to include the Mid-Season Invitational as well. They found the most dominant team in MSI history is T1, having 3-0d teams without losing a single inner turret on five separate occasions.

Following Nov. 5’s series, T1 have now advanced to the semifinals of Worlds 2023 alongside three LPL teams: Bilibili Gaming, Weibo Gaming, and JD Gaming. They’ll face their next opponent, JDG, on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The LPL team are considered the favorite to hoist the Summoner’s Cup this year, so it will almost certainly be a tight series for T1 to try and reach the final. BLG and Weibo Gaming, meanwhile, will face off against each other on Nov. 11. This means a Chinese team is guaranteed in the grand final. Only T1 can stop them.