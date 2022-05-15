Server errors at Legends of Runeterra Seasonal result in no Worlds points

Riot Games has removed Legends of Runeterra World Championship points from the A Curious Journey Seasonal tournament due to server errors in multiple regions during the open rounds.

The A Curious Journey Seasonal tournament was the first Seasonal of four prior to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship taking place later this year. Players could earn Worlds points during the tournament, while the top four finishers of the Seasonal were slated to earn a direct invite to the World Championship. Server errors occurring during the open rounds of the Seasonal on May 14 have resulted in no tournament points being awarded, according to game designer Riot RottenKandy.

Unfortunately we can confirm that this is happening in the EU Seasonal Tournament, and it's likely to occur in Americas later today.



The same ruling will apply here too: we'll keep the seasonal tournaments active, but the results will not be used for Championship qualification. — RiotRottenKandy (@KandyRiot) May 14, 2022

The server issues first appeared in the APAC Seasonal tournament, causing several players to lose games. Riot subsequently discovered that the same issues were likely to occur in the EMEA and Americas regions as well, resulting in the decision to remove Worlds points from the A Curious Journey Seasonal altogether.

There are still three other Seasonal tournaments slated to take place leading up to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship, and ladder rankings were not affected by this specific bug. It is unknown at the time of writing whether Riot will still award the top four players at next weekend’s playoff rounds a direct invite to LoR Worlds.

The digital card game celebrated its second anniversary earlier this week, and has a new expansion arriving later this month. The LoR team recently made several improvements to the game, from increased balance patches to the return of an official Seasonal broadcast. But many players are frustrated that the competitive LoR scene still has issues like server errors after two years.

I dont think we should really get mad at riot for this exact seasonals, they gave decent warning that this was going to be a fiasco.



We should absolutely get mad bc this stuff keeps happening and comp LoR is super scuffed though. — Micah Lupa (@Drisoth) May 14, 2022

Many tournament grinders spent hours and months preparing for the A Curious Journey Seasonal, only to have their chance at making it to LoR Worlds potentially get more difficult due to no points being awarded. Riot will likely make an official statement regarding the four Legends of Runeterra World Championship invitees from the A Curious Journey Seasonal sometime this coming week.