Everything to know about the Legends of Runeterra Worlds 2022

The 2022 LoR World Championship is open to any player performing at the highest levels within their region.

The Legends of Runeterra World Championship for A Curious Journey will take place in the fall of 2022, showcasing top players from around the world.

Changes are taking place in LoR, from the removal of Seasonal tournament broadcasts to the addition of champions with unique mechanics and upgrades to the Path of Champions. Despite a shift in focus for Seasonal tournaments, Riot will have a broadcast for the A Curious Journey World Championship in 2022. An exact date for LoR Worlds hasn’t been released at the time of writing, but based on the 2022 roadmap, the World Championship will take place sometime after July.

Players from around the globe can qualify to compete at LoR Worlds 2022 via either the Ranked ladder, tournament points earned at Seasonals, and through a top-four finish at an LoR Seasonal tournament. Exact qualifications have not been revealed by Riot at the time of writing. The A Curious Journey ranked season is scheduled to run from Feb. 16 to May 25.

There are two Seasonal tournaments scheduled to take place prior to LoR Worlds 2022. The first is in May, wrapping the A Curious Journey ranked season. And another will take place in July.

This is the second LoR World Championship, with Team Liquid Alanzq earning the first-ever Worlds title last year. Riot will likely run the same format for the 2022 LoR World Championship, with players competing in a best-of-three Pick and Ban match format.

This article will get updated upon Riot releasing new information for the LoR 2022 World Championship.