Legends of Runeterra Forces from Beyond Seasonal standings for Americas and EMEA

The top 32 Legends of Runeterra players in the Americas and EMEA regions competed for a slot at Worlds in the Forces from Beyond Seasonal.

Taking place from Aug. 27 to 28, the Forces from Beyond Seasonal showcased a variety of builds, from Kai’Sa and Evelynn. They were added to the champion roster in the Forces from Beyond expansion to staple archetypes like Pirates and Ezreal/Kennen. Players in the top 32 within each region competed for a top-four finish, earning a direct invite to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship later this year.

EMEA Forces from Beyond seasonal standings

Making it to the top 32 within the EMEA region were LoR players like mic check, Turtle, Broken Ball, and Shunpo. All players brought three decks to play, with one getting banned in each best-of-three match.

Having earned a Worlds invite during the Worldwalker Seasonal, mic check from Turkey returned to the top four at the Forces from Beyond Seasonal. Joining mic check were Bowisse, Arren, and LFR ASOLidroamer.

Here were the decks brought to the Forces from Beyond Seasonal by the players who finished in the top four, and the deck codes.

Mic check

Nami/TF: CIDQCAYGCEAQGBIQAECQMBIBAYDB4AIGAUSQEAIFFAYQEAQGDANAGAIBAUAQCBIGBMBAEBQOEYBACBAGBYCACBIDB4JR2

Nasus/Kindred: CMCACBAHF4AQMBIUAQAQKCZIFEYQIBAFAMCAKEADAEAQKIQBAMCQQAIEA45QEAIEA54QGAIFB4JRS

Heimerdinger/Jayce: CECACBAEBYBACBIBFACACBAQDM2DQBAFAQLBQGY5AMAQIBAPAECQIGIBAYCCWAIBAUCQG

Bowisse

Kai’Sa/Akshan/Sivir: CMCACAQAAIAQIB3HAECQADADAYDQOCIKAYAQCAAJAEBAAAIBAQAAEAIFAAHAEBQHBAHAGBAHHNWYEAIEAEAQADYBAIAAOAIEAABQCBAHCQ

Ezreal/Kennen: CQDACAIEEQAQEAQDAEBQEBIBAUFDUAQFAIDRKBABAIFQYMJSAQAQCARZAEBQEFABAYBCIAQCAICQUAA

Nasus/Kindred: CMCACBAHF4AQMBIUAMAQKKBJGECAIBIDAQCRAAYBAMCQQAQEA45XSAYBAUFRSIQBAECAONQ

Arren

Eveelynn/Viego: CUCACBQMDEBACBJIGEBQIBJVGY3QGBQFCIJRIAYBAICQCAIFAUBQGAIFAEMSEAIDAECRGFBL

Ezreal/Kennen: CQDACAIEEQAQEAQDAEBQEBIBAUFDUAQFAIDRKAYBAIFTCMQEAEAQEDABAIBAUAQDAIERIAQGAICSIAIBAIBAK

Miss Fortune/Twisted Fate: CICQCAQDAMAQKBQBAEDAMFIEAEBQEDAPFACAEBQWDITDUAYBAEBSKAICAYWQCBQGDYAQCAQGAQ

LFR ASOLidroamer

Evelynn/Viego: CUCACBQMDEBAMBITCQBQCBIBFAYQGBAFGU3DOBABAICQCAIGA4RACBQFCIBQCBIZEIVQCAIBAUKA

Kai’Sa/Akshan/Sivir: CMCACAQAAIAQIB3HAECQADAEAYDQOCIKBYCQCAQAAEAQKAAOAEDAOCACAEAASDYCAQDTXAQBAMAQCAA2AICAAAQDAICAOFDN

Ezreal/Kennen: CQCQCAIEEQAQEAQDAECQUOQCAUBAOFIEAEBAWDBRGICACAICHEAQEAQKAEDAEJADAMBAKCIUAEAQEAQI

Competing in the final match at the Forces from Beyond Seasonal was mic check against ASOLidroamer.

mic check Decklists ASOLidroamer Decklists

The final match was played in best-of-three, with one deck getting banned. ASOLidroamer’s Ezreal/Kennen was banned and, in turn, banned mic check’s Nasus/Kindred. Game one featured mic check on Nami/TF against Kai’Sa/Akshan/Sivir, with mic check winning. ASOLidroamer played Kai’Sa again for game two, but it wasn’t enough to beat Jayce/Heimerdinger, earning mic check the Forces from Beyond Seasonal Championship.

Americas Forces from Beyond standings

TBA.