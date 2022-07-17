Legends of Runeterra Worldwalker EMEA/NA Seasonal playoffs: Standings, decks

From Thralls to Aphelios and Gnar, players battled for invites to Worlds.

The top 32 Legends of Runeterra players within the EMEA region and North America competed at the Worldwalker Seasonal tournament, showcasing a variety of decks.

Taking place on July 17, the best LoR players battled within the last days of the Worldwalker meta for direct invites to Worlds. Players competed in the Open rounds on July 16, with only 32 advancing to the playoffs.

Each player brought three decks without duplicate champions and prior to a best-of-three match, was allowed to ban one of their opponent’s decks. Players who made it to the top four earned a direct invite to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship taking place later this year.

EMEA Worldwalker Seasonal standings

The EMEA top 32 was stacked with LoR veterans and newcomers to the competitive scene. The top four at the EMEA Worldwalker Seasonal were Kuraschi, Pookpook, Ucan Protein, and Mic Check—with Kuraschi and Pookpook facing off in the finals.

Kuraschi

Akshan/Gnar : CQBQCBQKDICQIBZXHNOWPAQBAUCQVEIBUEA2MANRAHKQCAQBAUFESAQEA6AADCQBAEAQIB2F

: CQBQCBQKDICQIBZXHNOWPAQBAUCQVEIBUEA2MANRAHKQCAQBAUFESAQEA6AADCQBAEAQIB2F Aphelios/Viktor/Vi : CICQCBAECAAQKBAYAEDASJQDAMESGSOZAECQCBAMEYTS2NABAIBQIAYSAMAQEBAIAEBQSDIBAYES2

: CICQCBAECAAQKBAYAEDASJQDAMESGSOZAECQCBAMEYTS2NABAIBQIAYSAMAQEBAIAEBQSDIBAYES2 Lissandra/Talliyah Thralls: CMCACBQBDYAQMBZSAQCAOLCCJF4AKBABAECQMCQOAEBAIBYNHMBQCAIBCQAQIAIMAECAO3I

Pookpook

Aphelios/Viktor/Vi : CICACBAECAAQMCJGAQAQIJRHFU2AIAYJENEVZWIBAMAQCBAMAECQIGACAMCAGEQCAEBAICABAYES2

: CICACBAECAAQMCJGAQAQIJRHFU2AIAYJENEVZWIBAMAQCBAMAECQIGACAMCAGEQCAEBAICABAYES2 Ahri/Bard : CUDQCAYCAUAQIAQPAECQEBABAYFBUAIGBEOQCBQMAEBQCAQLBQWAIAIDAIKACBICA4AQMAREAIAQEMJZAMAQCARUAEBAEBIBAUBBU

: CUDQCAYCAUAQIAQPAECQEBABAYFBUAIGBEOQCBQMAEBQCAQLBQWAIAIDAIKACBICA4AQMAREAIAQEMJZAMAQCARUAEBAEBIBAUBBU Akshan/Gnar: CQBQCBQKDICQIBZXHNOWPAQBAYCQUSMRAGQQDJQBWEA5KAIBAICAPAABRIAQA

Ucan Protein

LeBlanc/Ashe : CECQCAYBAIAQIAIKAECAGBADAEBQIHZBAUAQCAYLEYUTAAQBAEAQCAIEAMBAGAIBAM2QCBADBAAQKAYT

: CECQCAYBAIAQIAIKAECAGBADAEBQIHZBAUAQCAYLEYUTAAQBAEAQCAIEAMBAGAIBAM2QCBADBAAQKAYT Taliyah/Lissandra :CMCACBQBDYAQMBZSAMCAOLCCJECAIAIBAUFA4AYBAEATEAIEAEDAEBAHHN4AGAIEAEGAEAIBAEKAEBAHBVWQ

:CMCACBQBDYAQMBZSAMCAOLCCJECAIAIBAUFA4AYBAEATEAIEAEDAEBAHHN4AGAIEAEGAEAIBAEKAEBAHBVWQ Sejuani/Bard: CUEACAYBAIAQIAIKAECQCBQBAYFBUAIGBEOQCBQMAEBAEAICAYCACAIFCYPSKAICAEAQCCYAd:

Mic Check

Lissandra/Talliyah :CMCACBQBDYAQMBZSAMCAOLCCJECAIAIBAUDA4AYBAQAQUAQEA45XQAYBAEARIMQBAECACDA

:CMCACBQBDYAQMBZSAMCAOLCCJECAIAIBAUDA4AYBAQAQUAQEA45XQAYBAEARIMQBAECACDA Trundle :CQEQCAIBGIAQGAIGAEBQICYBAQAQUAIFBKMACAIFAQMACBQBDQBACBBNGQBAIBAKCABQCAIEDMAQGAIDAECACDABAEAQCAY

:CQEQCAIBGIAQGAIGAEBQICYBAQAQUAIFBKMACAIFAQMACBQBDQBACBBNGQBAIBAKCABQCAIEDMAQGAIDAECACDABAEAQCAY Ezreal/Caitlyn:CQCQCAIDFYAQEAYJAEBQIEICAECB6JAEAUCAMDANDABQCAYEBMAQKCUYAEBACBA3GQBQCAYDBUAQMBBLAMAQGFRTG4

Game one of the finals showcased Kuraschi’s Aphelios/Viktor/Vi against Pookpook’s Ahri and Bard, with Kuraschi earning the victory. Pookpook played Ahri/Bard again during game two against Akshan and Gnar and beat it, forcing a third game. The third game featured both players on Akshan/Gnar Papercraft Dragon, with Kuraschi earning the EMEA Worldwalker Seasonal title.

NA Worldwalker Seasonal standings

TBD. Coverage begins at 3pm CT.